Ranking the Broncos' 2026 Draft Class by Year 1 Impact

With the draft in the books, the Denver Broncos are now in the develop-and-evaluate phase. Rookie minicamp is coming up on May 8, and while most of the Broncos' class was drafted for next year or beyond , there are still ways they can impact this coming season.

Given how the Broncos' roster is built, which rookies have more room to make an impact? To get to the answers, we're ranking them based on their potential impact during the 2026 season, and draft pedigree may not relate to that potential.

We'll start with the most likely, and work our way down.

1. Jonah Coleman | RB

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries vs. the Boise State Broncos. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

J.K. Dobbins is the starter, and RJ Harvey is very likely the primary backup, but there is still a place for Coleman to have an impact. Denver could go with a more three-headed approach at running back this year to help keep Dobbins healthy.

With Coleman’s power, pass-protection ability, and receiving upside, he could push Harvey out of the backup spot and even into a third-down role. Harvey did well as a receiver, but pass protection is still a concern, even with some improvement there to close out last season.

Then, if Dobbins does get hurt (knock on wood), Coleman seems poised to take over the top spot, and Harvey remains in his role.

2. Tyler Onyedim | DL

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts vs. Notre Dame. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos' first pick also has the biggest opportunity to be an impact early on. Onyedim's run defense capabilities open the door for him to be an early-down player, and hence the starter, on the defensive line as a replacement for John Franklin-Myers, and then rotate out with Sai’vion Jones on passing downs.

Eyioma Uwazurike also plays into the math here, but he didn’t do as well playing in the same spot and was better working off the right side of the line or in the middle. Even if Uwazurike ends up the starter, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos keep six players active on the defensive line, despite keeping five active last year, and figuring out a rotation to help keep Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach healthy and fresh for a Super Bowl run.

3. Justin Joly | TE

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are many questions about the Broncos' tight end position, but Joly is a capable receiver. With Evan Engram's health issues, there is a way for Joly to see the field.

Joly's receiving chops are developed enough for the Broncos to get him on the field in specific packages. While a high impact isn’t expected, he could push for 20-30 receptions on the season with a handful of touchdowns, as he is a capable red-zone threat.

4. Dallen Bentley | TE

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) scores a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Again, there are many questions about the tight end position, but Bentley is a unique player who can offer a variety of uses for the Broncos' offense.

Obviously, he has to make the roster first, which isn’t a given. Either way, Bentley will likely get a couple of opportunities due to injuries during the season.

5. Kage Casey | OL

Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive line isn’t a rotational position like running back, defensive line, or even tight end, so Casey doesn’t have a way to see the field, barring injuries. He was brought in to develop at left guard as the future starter, so his way to make an impact is on special teams, and if Ben Powers gets hurt again.

Now, Powers missed most of last season with a biceps injury, but until then, he was an iron man who stayed on the field, so it's safer to bet that he stays healthy this season than the running backs and tight ends.

6. Red Murdock | LB

Northern Illinois ETHAN HAMPTON (2) runs as Buffalo's RED MURDOCK (2) defends during the Mid-American Conference opener. Buffalo won, 23-20. | Rich Bamman / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Murdock has a chance to make the roster, and it could be through special teams. Denver does rotate its linebackers some, with Justin Strnad coming out on run downs, but Jonah Elliss is probably in the equation here.

So, barring a lot of injuries at the position, Murdock’s chances at making a year-one impact are on special teams.

7. Miles Scott | S

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Scott is entering his fourth year as a safety, and he still has a lot of growing to do. He seems unlikely to make the roster and is poised to sit on the practice squad and develop for the year.

If Denver suffers multiple injuries at safety, Scott could then end up getting his opportunity, but barring that, it’s unlikely he sees the field.

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