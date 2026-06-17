Ranking the 6 Most Realistic Broncos Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

The bulk of the offseason is in the books, and all the Denver Broncos have left is this week's mandatory minicamp. This is a great evaluation period for the Broncos' coaches to see how the roster is shaping up and whether they can trade away a player at a position of strength or acquire one at a more vulnerable spot.

As Broncos head coach Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Davis Webb, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph evaluate the roster, what players or positions might they identify for GM George Paton to trade away or acquire?

Let’s examine the possibilities by ranking them from the most likely to the least, though it doesn’t mean that any of them are going to happen. We'll start with the most likely trade possibility and work our way down.

Trading Away CB Riley Moss

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Recently, Joseph talked about seeing Jahdae Barron as a boundary cornerback. That matters a lot with Moss entering the last year of his deal as the boundary corner opposite Patrick Surtain II.

If Barron is looking good, Moss will be the most likely player to be traded. That has been obvious for a while now.

With how much the cornerback market has risen, the Broncos may find it difficult to extend Moss with Surtain’s deal on the books. So, the team will have to weigh whether to trade Moss for 2027 draft picks or a player to help in 2026, or let him walk in free agency and aim for a compensatory pick in the 2028 draft.

Trading Away CB Ja’Quan McMillian

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The other option the Broncos have is trading away McMillian, so this isn’t the second most likely to happen, but it's even with Moss as an either-or, with the other player sticking on the roster. McMillian is less likely than Moss due to the potential cost of a new deal: Moss could be looking at $22-25 million per year, while McMillian is looking at $12-16 million annually.

Even though the Broncos seem set on Barron playing on the boundary, if he struggles, they could flip him inside, which would put McMillian's spot in jeopardy. Remember, Barron is a recent first-round pick, and teams typically find a spot for those players to see the field.

McMillian still seems less likely to be moved than Moss, but there is a decent chance the Broncos will trade one of them before the November deadline.

Trading Away WR Troy Franklin

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) reacts after a first down in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another position where the Broncos have a bit of a logjam is at wide receiver with the addition of Jaylen Waddle. What Waddle brings to the offense is similar to what Franklin does, but at a much higher level.

Now, Franklin did have a great second year in 2025 as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver, but drops remained an issue. The Broncos put a premium on hands this offseason, which could put Franklin in jeopardy.

With the other receivers on the roster, Franklin is the odd man out. Every other receiver brings something unique to the offense, while Franklin doesn’t really anymore.

However, a Franklin trade isn't very likely after seeing the injury issues the Broncos had at receiver in the playoffs, losing two of their top four receivers for most of the tournament.

Trading Away WR/PR Marvin Mims Jr.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) is called for a pass interference on Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Broncos do feel the need to clear a logjam at receiver, Mims is another possibility, as 2026 is the final year of his rookie contract, and he is poised to be a free agent. The conversation the Broncos have to have about Moss is the same one they have to have with Mims.

What keeps Mims less likely to be moved than Moss or Franklin is his play as a returner, though this is another either-or situation. Mims brings something unique to the team, not only with his returner ability but also with his tendency to step up in big moments on offense.

Over the past few years, Mims has had multiple big moments late in games, making clutch plays to boost the offense. At the end of the day, trading away a wide receiver seems unlikely unless a team makes the Broncos an offer they can't refuse, similar to what the New Orleans Saints did with Devaughn Vele last year .

Vele was a 2024 seventh-round pick entering his second year. The Saints offered a fourth and seventh-round pick, which was too much for the Broncos to pass up.

Trading for a Tight End

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

There is no doubt the Broncos should be concerned about their tight end room after three years of fielding a bottom-10 unit in the NFL . The team's only additions to the room this year were day-three draft picks at a position that, on average, takes three years to adjust to the NFL, outside of elite athletic receiving tight ends, which Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley are not.

Given how bad the room looks on paper, the Broncos could decide to make a move, and with what's left in free agency, the only real option would be a trade. The problem is that there may also be few viable options on the trade market , which is why fans shouldn't expect a move.

Trading Away QB Jarrett Stidham

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The final option is the possibility of the Broncos trading Stidham, as there has been reported interest in him around the NFL, even after his lackluster performance in the AFC championship game. There is much working against the Broncos trading away Stidham, including his close connection with Bo Nix and Webb.

Nix is also working back from an injury, though he did return to practice on Tuesday. The Broncos might not wish to tempt fate by trading their primary backup with Nix returning.

For this to happen, Sam Ehlinger would need to make a drastic improvement to prove himself as a potential backup quarterback. He's had a great offseason, but it would take a lot for him to leapfrog Stidham in the Broncos' eyes.

Still, it seems unlikely the Broncos would willingly trade away a friend and confidant of their starting quarterback, but we know some teams have expressed interest, so we can't rule it out as a possibility.

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