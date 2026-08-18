RJ Harvey's Bold Decree Benefits Entire Broncos' RB Room

RJ Harvey has his sights set high for the Denver Broncos' backfield troika consisting of himself, veteran starter JK Dobbins, and rookie Jonah Coleman.

How high?

"We want to be the best running back room in the NFL," Harvey told reporters following Monday's training camp practice. "So, we're just going to take it day by day, get better each and every day with the O-line and the quarterbacks. And, yeah, the running backs, we're just going to push each other."

Dobbins was inactive for last week's preseason opener against Atlanta, but the Broncos received positive contributions from Coleman, who converted four carries into 24 yards, and Harvey, who rushed five times for 16 yards.

Pulling up the rear of the depth chart were Jaleel McLaughlin (who tied Coleman with 24 yards on six totes, also losing a fumble), Tyler Badie (who managed 18 yards across five handles), and Cody Shrader (who recorded 17 rushing yards over a team-high seven carries).

Denver may only end up keeping three RBs on their final, 53-man roster when it's finalized at the end of the month — Dobbins, Coleman, and Harvey being locks. Even in that case, however, with McLaughlin or Badie drawing the short stick, and perhaps unlike last season, the unit as a whole is dangerously diversified.

“I feel like every running back in the room brings something to the table," Harvey said. "We go out there and compete each and every day and make each other better. I love the room that we have, and each day we’re just going to continue to grow and continue to make each other better.”

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) during mini camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good News for All Involved

It's difficult not to be content with Denver's backfield as it's currently constructed. Dobbins is a top-ten NFL RB when healthy, Coleman appears every bit like a fourth-round draft steal, and Harvey has a skill-set that neither of them can match: explosive receiving ability.

Despite learning a modified offense under new coordinator Davis Webb, there's a lingering confidence in the building that the Broncos' triumvirate could indeed turn Harvey's hypothetical into a reality. And that starts with No. 12.

“I feel like this year I feel way more comfortable," Harvey said. "Coming from college last year, we had a lot of one word play calls and coming to the NFL is way different. So I feel way more comfortable, I’m not thinking as much when I’m on the field now. Yes, I feel a lot more comfortable.”

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