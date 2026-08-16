Broncos 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0: Preseason Opener Changes the Equation

The Denver Broncos' preseason opener is in the books, a key benchmark for evaluating the 53-man roster and practice squad.

The Broncos are returning most of their roster from last year, and they have 45-50 players who are all but cemented for the roster. Of course, surprises can happen, and players can rise and fall in the preseason, but it's not easy for any sleeper to change their fate with how this roster is built.

With our roster projection 2.0 now a couple of weeks old , let’s get into our third iteration, with the first preseason game factored in.

Quarterbacks: 2

Bo Nix | Jarrett Stidham

Practice Squad: Sam Ehlinger

The only question at quarterback is whether Ehlinger can win the QB2 job, leading to a cut or trade of Stidham. If Denver were to cut Stidham, other teams would jump at the chance to sign him to their roster to keep him from landing back on the Broncos' practice squad.

The first preseason game showed that Stidham is clearly ahead of Ehlinger, with the latter having a better chance of sticking around on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Running Backs: 3

J.K. Dobbins | RJ Harvey | Jonah Coleman

Practice Squad: Tyler Badie | Jaleel McLaughlin

One of the main takeaways from the preseason game is that none of the depth backs should make the roster. Denver can get by with Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman and not need a fourth back, who would be inactive on game days, as we've seen over the past three seasons.

Instead of keeping a fourth back inactive on game days, look to the practice squad for call-ups. Cody Schrader was the best-looking depth back , but the coaches' familiarity with Badie and McLaughlin sees them land on the practice squad over him.

Fullback: 1

Adam Prentice

Sean Payton has talked a lot about wanting a fullback on the roster, and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb showed the value of the position early against the Falcons. Prentice provides a lot of value on offense and special teams, so it's worth keeping him on the roster instead of risking him on the open market to try to get him back on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver: 5

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton | Jaylen Waddle | Pat Bryant | Marvin Mims Jr. | Troy Franklin

Practice Squad: Cameron Ross | Kolbe Katsis | Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Projecting the wide receivers is difficult, especially after this game. The top five are clear, with no shake-ups, but the depth is where things get murky.

Multiple depth receivers stood out in Atlanta, making it hard to narrow down which ones are headed for the practice squad, but as a Payton favorite, Humphrey is a given. The other two are tough, as the Broncos like Michael Bandy, but Ross and Katsis both showed well on special teams, including as returners, and on offense to leapfrog Bandy.

Leaving Joseph Manjack off was difficult because he had such a good game , but Ross and Katsis's special-teams ability was the difference, though this could easily be switched around.

Tight End: 4

Adam Trautman | Evan Engram | Nate Adkins | Justin Joly

Practice Squad: Dallen Bentley | Injured Reserve: Caleb Lohner

The tight end position is rough because it looked so poor in this game. There are no changes here to who makes the roster or practice squad, and each day Lohner continues to miss with his knee injury only increases his chances of landing on IR for the year.

Offensive Tackle: 3

Garett Bolles | Mike McGlinchey | Frank Crum

Practice Squad: Tyler Miller

No changes here, as the roster is set; the only possible change is if Denver finds a way to work the roster math to keep Miller on the roster instead of risking him on waivers. Miller had a good game against the Falcons, and if he keeps it up, he could force Denver to keep him on the roster.

Interior Offensive Line: 6

Denver Broncos center Calvin Throckmorton snaps vs. the Atlanta Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Ben Powers | Luke Wattenberg | Quinn Meinerz | Alex Palczewski | Kage Casey | Alex Forsyth

Practice Squad: Calvin Throckmorton | PUP List: Nick Gargiulo

Throckmorton was one of the few non-starter offensive linemen who had a good game, and it came with his first-ever NFL snaps at center. It will take a lot, but Denver could discuss keeping Throckmorton as an interior three-spot backup over Forsyth, who is a backup center only.

Garguilo is still on the Physically Unable to Perform List and could remain there into the regular season.

Defensive Line: 7

Zach Allen | D.J. Jones | Eyioma Uwazurike | Malcolm Roach | Jordan Jackson | Tyler Onyedim | Sai’vion Jones

Practice Squad: Jordan Miller

The game was extremely insightful: Sai’vion Jones was the seventh defensive lineman to take the field, while Jordan Jackson was the fifth, followed by Tyler Onyedim as the sixth. They all still made the roster, but the pecking order was noteworthy.

Miller also has competition with Kristian Williams, and which one lands on the practice squad could still go either way.

Outside Linebacker: 5

Denver linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons on August 14th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Nik Bonitto | Jonathon Cooper | Jonah Elliss | Que Robinson | Dondrea Tillman

Practice Squad: Dasan McCullough

The edge room is pretty clear, though Robinson is on the verge of jumping Tillman in the pecking order, which is noteworthy since Tillman was the best edge-setter in the run game in the room last year.

There is competition for the practice squad, especially with McCullough dealing with an injury, as Drew Sanders and Johnny Walker are healthy and competing. If Sanders is waived, as I have him in this projection, he's unlikely to clear waivers to make the practice squad.

Inside Linebacker: 4

Red Murdock stares down Jack Strand. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Alex Singleton | Justin Strnad | Karene Reid | Red Murdock

Practice Squad: Jordan Turner | Taurean York | Injured Reserve: Levelle Bailey

There is competition for the third and fourth linebacker spots, but the Broncos gave Reid and Murdock some long looks in this game. Turner was held out of this one after just returning from the Non-Football Injury list.

Turner could still be in play for one of those two spots, but Bailey suffered a broken leg in Atlanta that will keep him out for an extended time, and York was clearly behind the other linebackers in the room. Whoever makes it between Reid, Murdock, Turner, and York to fill the third and fourth spots would likely land the other two on the practice squad.

Cornerback: 6

Patrick Surtain II | Riley Moss | Ja’Quan McMillian | Jahdae Barron | Kris Abrams-Draine | NEW: Sean Fresch Jr.

Practice Squad: Reese Taylor

Teams typically go with 10 defensive backs, either six corners and four safeties or five and five, and after this game, the six-and-four made the most sense. Fresch has special teams value, which helps his case, and he also had an amazing game on defense.

If the Broncos go with only five corners, Fresch would land on the practice squad, along with Taylor.

Safeties: 4

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) in action against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talanoa Hufanga | Brandon Jones | Devon Key | Tycen Anderson

Practice Squad: Miles Scott | Parker Robertson

My last roster projection had the Broncos keeping five, including JL Skinner. The play of the depth safeties was a mess, and Skinner didn't look good on defense or special teams.

Skinner's main competition is Anderson, who did well on special teams in Atlanta. This decision could still go either way, though, as Skinner is a former sixth-round draft pick.

Scott and Robertson make the practice squad due to the Broncos only keeping four safeties on the roster in this projection. If the Broncos go with five safeties, Scott, a seventh-round rookie, would be the most likely to make it over Robertson.

Special Teams: 3

Wil Lutz (K) | Jeremy Crawshaw (P) | Mitchell Fraboni

There is no competition for Lutz or Crawshaw, and the long snapper competition should be coming to an end. Luke Basso has struggled with snapping the ball, including a bad one in Atlanta that led to a botched field-goal attempt , and although Fraboni is undersized for a long snapper, he is reliable and has strong chemistry with Crawshaw.

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