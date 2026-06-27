Why Sean Payton is 'Anxious' for Broncos' Safety Competition

It won't draw the same headlines as the wide receivers do.

It's not as important as what's happening at defensive end.

But head coach Sean Payton nonetheless is "anxious" to watch the competition at safety play out during Denver Broncos training camp next month.

“I think it will be easier to answer that as we get into camp. We have a number of guys returning, guys playing in different roles," Payton explained on June 17. "We’ve added some people. It’s an important piece in our defense relative to what we ask them to do. I think I’m anxious to see.”

Relative to the current depth chart, the Broncos have Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones locked into starting roles for 2026. Jones, coming off a season-ending pectoral injury, is entering a contract year, slated to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

The team's lone outside addition in free agency was former Bengals safety and core special-teamer Tycen Anderson. Payton intimated that Denver's personnel structure was altered by Jones' injury, leading to Anderson's acquisition.

This, of course, was after the Broncos lost S P.J. Locke to the Dallas Cowboys amid the March signing period.

“The immediate impact is it goes to [Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren] Rizzi because there’s someone now that’s going to play a bigger role on the defense that may have been playing a role on special teams," Payton said. "It’s always interesting to watch the performance of a player who is playing more on offense and defense, and then how does he still handle the special teams role. No one has that… That’s just the nature of our league with injuries. When you have that, other guys are getting experience, getting playing time and you become a little bit more seasoned as a team.”

Several other players are expected to push for playing time over the course of training camp and the preseason -- including seventh-round rookie Miles Scott and returning veteran JL Skinner -- as Denver eventually finalizes its 53-man roster.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The X-Factor

Perhaps the biggest darkhorse in the race to claim Broncos safety superiority is former undrafted free agent Devon Key, who's now entering his fifth year with the organization. Key is fresh off something of a breakout season, earning first-team All-Pro honors for stellar special teams work.

Key will continue to provide elite services on the proverbial third side of the ball, but the time is increasingly growing closer for him to contribute as a defender. Payton believes that's entirely possible, if not probable, this coming season.

“I think it’s a good sign," he said of Key's progression in the NFL. "I think I’m always concerned when I hear, ‘Well he’s not as good on special teams, but he…’ Generally they show up in other areas. He has real good instincts, and it showed up in the kicking game. There are certain things that you know will transition.”

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