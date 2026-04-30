Broncos' All-Pro Ready to Assume Larger Role in 2026

Denver Broncos safety and All-Pro special-teamer Devon Key is officially returning to the club for the 2026 season.

Key, an exclusive rights free agent, is scheduled to sign his one-year, $1.075 million tender on Thursday, ahead of next week's start of Denver's offseason workout program, beat writer Chris Tomasson reported.

The Broncos originally tendered Key on March 6.

Undrafted in 2022, Key is coming off his fourth and best season with Denver during which he earned first-team All-Pro honors for his special teams contributions. He totaled 19 solo tackles, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble across 461 snaps (73 on defense).

"I just realized he’s had more special-teams tackles than anyone in the history of the Broncos," head coach Sean Payton remarked in January. "Every week, we give awards. Special team game balls, offensive and defensive game balls. His name comes up, and even in his play last week when he came on defense, he just steadily, quietly… Is he at [26]? We can talk about the extended game. I get it, but that’s hard to do in the kicking game now. That’s hard to do."

Key, 28, was among four ERFAs who will return to the Broncos in 2026, along with running back Tyler Badie, outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Primed for Bigger Role?

While it'd be wise for Key to remain Denver's resident special teams maven, it'd be equally as pragmatic to give him some additional exposure to the defensive side of the ball — especially after the club lost No. 3 safety PJ Locke to the Cowboys in free agency.

The Broncos have Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones (who's coming off a season-ending injury and entering a contract year) penciled in atop the depth chart, but competition is expected beneath the star duo.

Assuming that aforementioned defensive exposure is part of the plan, Key could battle fellow reserve JL Skinner and seventh-round rookie Miles Scott for the right to assume Locke's old role.

“With Miles, I think the ball skills," general manager George Paton said during the 2026 NFL draft, regarding Scott's attractiveness to the organization. "I think he had seven interceptions throughout his career. [He is] very physical for a former receiver, and instincts for a guy who hasn’t played it all that long. We thought he had really good anticipation and instincts, and thus he had the interceptions. I think he fits in with our group and what we look for in safeties."

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