Sean Payton Divulges Why Broncos Went Heavy on Defensive Line

For the second consecutive year, the Denver Broncos chose to carry seven defensive linemen on their 53-man regular-season roster, a determination made during last weekend's cutdown process.

The roster math behind these decisions isn't elementary algebra — it's more like advanced calculus. But head coach Sean Payton did his best to explain it, anyway.

“We’re trying to really look at... The conversations get into then let’s say a certain defensive lineman versus a tight end versus a runner," Payton told reporters following Monday's practice. "Then is this player going to get claimed or signed with another team? Again what you’re trying to do is get them all, and we felt like we were able to do that for the most part. If you had sat in all those meetings, the final 12-hour meetings are revolving around four players. Then let’s say three are going to find a 53 spot, one’s going to be... Who’s least likely to be claimed or projected. Then you go back and you start watching the tape again. What have they seen from maybe a rookie? The thing that’s difficult is we see all of it, and then the outside just sees three games. So you’ve got to really put on the targets, put on the hit plays for any one of these players and watch what our 31 teams are seeing and then put yourself in that position. That’s the Rubik’s Cube of it all.”

Comprising the DL depth chart in 2026 are veterans Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach; second-year pro Sai'vion Jones; third-round rookie Tyler Onyedim; training camp standout Eyioma Uwazurike; and deep reserve Jordan Jackson.

Allen and Jones will start at defensive end and nose tackle, respectively, while Roach, Jones, Uwazurike, and Onyedim are expected to rotate opposite Allen, as Denver aims to fill the shoes of former starter John Franklin-Myers.

To narrow down to seven, the Broncos waived DL Kristian Williams, Israel Antwine, and Jordan Miller — none of whom were re-signed to the practice squad.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout On The Way?

If there's a sleeper among the Broncos' selected seven defensive linemen, it's undoubtedly Uwazurike, who looked the part of an ascending talent amid camp and preseason play.

As mentioned, Uwazurike will mix in with several other players this season, so his snap count won't immediately reflect that of a full-time starter's. However, it's a good bet that he'll surpass the 409 defensive reps he contributed in 2025.

Interestingly enough, Payton name-dropped the former fourth-round pick (as well as sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant) when asked who might break out this fall.

“There have been a number of players," he said Monday. "Like who’s had really good camps? We’ll start with a number of guys. ‘Enyi’ (DL Eyioma Uwazurike) has played really well, [WR] Pat [Bryant] has played really well. I’m going to miss guys here. So this my question that I get from my brother. We’ve had a number of players. I think we start with the quarterback, and [QB] Sam [Ehlinger] really progressed. We had a chance to see some of these young players. There are some that are more ready to play than others. If you look at the practice squad of 16, and you say, ‘There are a group that are developmental,’ and then, ‘There’s a group maybe that’s more Tidewater.’ If you’re familiar with baseball, [Triple-A] Tidewater [Tides], these guys come up, play, you don’t skip a beat. Then if you really want to get detailed, Joplin [Miners] is the developmental player. It’s a different… So that 16 is made up of players that obviously can come in and help. Historically speaking, it was five when [General Manager] Geroge [Paton] and I got into the league. Then it went to eight, 10. Then COVID, we were all afraid kind of of expanding. COVID gave us 16, but not only did it give us 16 on the practice squad, it gave us mechanisms and it lessened or reduced the restrictions. Everyone in the league afterwards said, ‘Why don’t we like this?’ So I kind of look at it as a 70-man roster. That was my message to them. These guys play. I think it’s benefited all of the member clubs in our league to have that expanded roster, and it’s benefited the players.”

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