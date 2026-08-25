Sean Payton's Latest Praise Points to Big Things for Pat Bryant

Pat Bryant may have been the star of Denver Broncos training camp this summer.

There were plenty of other noteworthy performances, but Bryant on offense and cornerback Riley Moss on defense shined the brightest. Moss's camp performances translated to the preseason games immediately, with him notching an interception in Game 1 and making a pass break-up in Game 2.

Bryant caught a pass in Game 1, but was shut out in Game 2. Keeping it in perspective, though, he hardly played in either game because the Broncos are treating him like a starter.

There's obviously a lot of excitement surrounding Jaylen Waddle this year, but Bryant has seemingly laid claim to the No. 3 receiver spot and is riding a tidal wave of momentum. After Monday's practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton illustrated why Bryant seems poised to make a big Year-2 jump .

“His consistency, he has really strong hands. I’ve said this before: if you watch tape and you’re looking at it, rarely does he have to leave his feet to make a clean catch," Payton said of Bryant.

YAC Monster in the Making

Pat Bryant gives the stiff arm to Hassan Haskins. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Payton loves his 6-foot-2 (and above) receivers. Bryant has the ideal size, but his hands are also reliable, and he's a my-ball type of receiver.

Bryant also has the potential to be a big YAC producer (yards after the catch), especially if his targets increase in 2026, and Payton explained why.

"Even if you just skip to catch it, at that moment, everyone’s moving and you’re kind of frozen and rarely does he do that," Payton said of Bryant. "So his yards-after-catch are noticeably different because his feet are on the ground as he runs through a ball."

Intangible Make-Up

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images

Another underappreciated attribute of Bryant's is his football IQ. He's a very smart player, studies in the film room, and understands and masters his technique, all of which, combined with his size and explosiveness, make him the receiver that he is. He may not be the fastest receiver in a straight line, but he is explosive.

"He’s smart, he’s sudden, he’s big," Payton said. "He’s having a heck of a camp. You guys have seen it, and it’s been consistent. He’s super intelligent. It’s really important to him, and I like his size.”

Bryant is a great example of the type of player the Broncos have prioritized under the Payton and GM George Paton banner. Sure, the talent and measurables have to be there, but the Broncos look for leaders; they look for players to whom football is a way of life, not just something they do to make a buck.

Bryant is "all-football," to use one of Payton's terms. And a big reason why the Broncos drafted him in the third round last year when many draftniks said they "reached" on him (took him too high).

Rookie Setbacks

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) is taken off the field after an injury during the second at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bryant already showcased what he's capable of as a rookie. He was on his way to becoming the de facto No. 2 receiver by year's end when he suffered his first concussion, which hospitalized him .

After missing a couple weeks, Bryant returned in time for the playoffs, but then he suffered another concussion in the divisional round, though it wasn't as severe as the first. He managed to pass through the concussion protocol in time to be cleared for the AFC championship game, where he suffered a hamstring injury on his first reception of the contest.

It was a frustrating way for Bryant to end his rookie year. And looking ahead to 2026, the injury bug is the only thing I could see standing in his way of a breakout season.

It would seem like the Broncos share a brain on that front. There's a reason they haven't played Bryant much in the preseason.

Now with a full year of the system under his belt, Bryant is even more comfortable, and that has been reflected in his camp play. And he knows all three receiver positions, relative to the playbook and their respective route responsibilities.

“Yes, just going into Year 2 in the offense, I feel like I kind of understand things a little bit differently," Bryant said during camp. "Then just my ability last year. I played just about every position, so it kind of helped me going into this year. Whenever a guy’s tired during camp, I’ll go out there and take a rep because at the end of the day, I know my job being Year 2 in this offense.”

The Takeaway

Waddle is going to be awesome as a Bronco, and while Courtland Sutton remains this team's No. 1 receiver and Bo Nix's security blanket, Bryant is poised to storm onto the NFL scene as a bona fide playmaker in an offense that could feature a more high-volume passing attack.

We don't have to wait too much longer to see Bryant unleashed. The Broncos have their preseason finale on Friday, then it's the final roster cut-downs. From there, it's the calm before the storm, as the Broncos will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season opener on Monday Night Football.

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