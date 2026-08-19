Why Sean Payton Isn't Concerned About Broncos' Center Crisis

Heading into preseason Game 2, the Denver Broncos remain considerably shorthanded at the center position — with neither starter Luke Wattenberg nor backup Alex Forsyth certain to suit up Friday against the Green Bay Packers.

First-stringers, including quarterback Bo Nix, are expected to play roughly 14 snaps or so versus Green Bay. Obviously, in an ideal world, Wattenberg would be out there with the rest of them.

But if he's not, head coach Sean Payton isn't concerned about getting Wattenberg — who's dealing with a vague injury — ready for the games that really matter.

“One of his strengths is that he’s exceptionally instinctive and smart, so that transition back to fully healthy is going to be important as opposed to hurrying back. From today, we’ve got a lot of time still," Payton told reporters following Wednesday's training camp practice.

Wattenberg's issue was compounded by Forsyth presumably suffering something similar, restricting him from team drills for much of camp. Another blow came last week when third-string center Michael Dieter sustained a season-ending quad injury.

The Broncos were forced to move natural guard-turned-pivot man Calvin Throckmorton up the depth chart for last week's preseason opener at Atlanta.

Throckmorton could pinch-hit once again this week, while Wattenberg continues to get right ahead of Denver's regular-season debut in Kansas City on Sept. 14.

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos guard Clay Webb (64) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throck to the Rescue

Throckmorton, 30, entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent who spent three seasons in New Orleans, two of which under then-coach Payton. He joined the Broncos in 2024 following a pair of stops in Carolina and Tennessee.

Throckmorton has been credited with 12 appearances during his Denver stint, often bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. However, there are clear reasons — plural — why he's hung around so long, and likely will continue to this year.

“When you’re a backup lineman, you’re a flex. Your ability to do more than just one thing is important," Payton said Wednesday. "You’re taking eight [linemen], so you’re going to have a tackle, and you’d like your interior guys to have that flex. So he’s one of those players that knows who he is. He’s worked at center and he’s worked at guard. That’s helped him play as long as he’s played to this point.”

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