Broncos Camp Day 12: Several Injured Vets Finally Return to Practice

The Denver Broncos were back at if for Day 12 of training camp on Monday. After Friday's preseason-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons — a game that featured many absent key Broncos — we knew Monday would be huge in signaling the club's progress on the health front.

Most of Denver's injured players returned to practice on Monday, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back J.K. Dobbins, centers Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth, linebacker Jordan Turner, and rookie rush linebacker Dasan McCullough, per The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson .

Still working the side field were wide receivers Marvin Mims Jr. and Michael Bandy, as well as outside linebacker Drew Sanders, the last of whom is a new development. Sanders played in the preseason opener, finishing with the team's only sack . Considering his injury history, we'll be keeping a close eye on his daily progress, but it could be a "load management" scenario.

We also learned that Calvin Throckmorton, who started at center in Atlanta on Friday, began Monday's practice with the first-team offense again, with undrafted rookie Gavin Ortega snapping for the second team. Later in practice, though, Forsyth took some center snaps with the starters, per Tomasson .

After practice, head coach Sean Payton also gave an update of sorts on linebacker Levelle Bailey, who suffered a broken leg in the preseason opener. Payton said it's too early to rule Bailey out for the year or to expect that he could return at some point this season.

“[It’s] too early to say," Payton said. "I think that’d be tough to answer right now.”

Waddle Watch Ends

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

It's a relief to see Waddle back on the field after he suffered an injury on Day 5 of training camp . The Broncos are deep at wide receiver, but almost the team's entire offseason strategy was built around the Waddle trade.

What he brings to the table as a player is singular, but the Broncos gave up a first- and third-round pick to acquire Waddle, which then, of course, impacted the club's draft-day strategy. Besides Waddle (who wasn't a free agent), the Broncos only signed one outside free agent in March — safety Tycen Anerson — instead prioritizing the retention of their own free agents.

Great to see:



Jaylen Waddle back practicing today. pic.twitter.com/0sFjbrYkD1 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 17, 2026

Waddle has the potential to unlock the Broncos' offense, especially with Davis Webb taking over as the new offensive coordinator and play-caller. We saw on Friday night that Courtland Sutton is rip-roaring, ready to go, but Waddle brings an entirely different speed element to the table.

A simple slant route could lead to a huge chunk play because of Waddle's burst and ability to make the first would-be tackler miss. Opponents will have to respect that speed, which will open things up for the other receivers, Sutton included, as well as the run game. Beyond Bo Nix at quarterback, obviously, Waddle is the lynchpin to the Broncos realizing Sean Payton and Webb's offensive vision.

Mims Still Sidelined

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle being out there on Monday was a great sight, but when it came time for practice, Mims once again was restricted to the side field. Mims suffered an injury on Day 7 of practice, appearing to grab at his inner left thigh shortly after leaving the field that day.

Entering a contract year, Mims began camp with a bang. He looked good, and seemed to be far more of a focus in the offense than he's been in recent camps.

In Mims's quest for a new contract, suffering an injury that costs him so much time in camp is less than ideal, and if the Broncos have planned to extend him, it could alter the timeline. Broncos GM George Paton often gets extensions done with key players in August, and we're yet to see one this summer, with key players like Mims, cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, and safety Brandon Jones, among others, on expiring contracts.

At least Mims's injury is not super-serious. It's serious in that it has cost him more than a week of practice and a preseason game, but there's been no indication that it's anything more than a soft-tissue injury, which means he avoids surgery and injured reserve.

Still, the sooner Mims can get back on the practice field as a full participant, the better.

Preseason Game 2 Implications

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos played a great number of their starters in preseason Game 1, and Payton has already revealed his plan for Nix to take some snaps in Game 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers at Mile High. Unless Waddle suffers a setback in his return to the field this week (fingers crossed), there's a chance Broncos Country may get to see him in action on Friday night. The same could be true for Dobbins.

Wattenberg took a big step forward on Monday, but the Broncos are still being cautious with his usage. It wouldn't be a shock if the plan is for Forsyth, the club's primary backup center, to run with the first-team offense on Friday night — that is, unless Wattenberg has a sudden return to full activity during team periods of practice this week.

Meanwhile, credit to Throckmorton for stepping up and filling the hole at center with the injuries to Wattenberg, Forsyth, and Michael Deiter casting a pall over the second week of training camp. Throckmorton looked very good and totally comfortable in the Broncos' preseason opener.

The Takeaway

We'll keep a close eye on the Mims, Wattenberg, and Sanders situations. The hope is that, again, the Broncos are simply resting Sanders, though the two days off he's already had since Friday night's game should have sufficed for rest, I would think.

The last thing Sanders needs, after missing most of the past two seasons with injuries, is another setback as he builds momentum and fights to save his NFL career in a contract year.

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