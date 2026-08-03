Luke Wattenberg's Injury Scare Reinforces the Value of Alex Forsyth

The Denver Broncos' first padded practice of training camp was not without injury.

Starting center Luke Wattenberg exited practice in obvious pain and was helped off the field by trainers. The apparent injury came during a drill, per DNVR 's Zac Stevens .

At the podium after practice, Payton said that Wattenberg "will be fine," but offered no further update.

Availability is Everything

Wattenberg's health was a concern going into this training camp because in each of the two seasons since he's been a starter, he's missed multiple games with an injury, requiring Alex Forsyth to step in for him.

In the Broncos' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills this past January, Forsyth started but suffered an injury himself, which required the team's No. 3 center, Sam Mustipher, to step in and finish the game.

Wattenberg, a 2022 fifth-round pick, earned the starting center job out of training camp in 2024. He missed four games with injury that year.

In 2025, things were looking up for Wattenberg. He stayed healthy up until the Broncos' Week 12 bye, at which point the team extended him with a four-year, $48 million deal .

Wattenberg then suffered a shoulder injury, which cost him the final two regular-season games, plus the divisional round of the playoffs. The Broncos activated him off injured reserve for the AFC championship game .

After just paying Wattenberg, the Broncos are locked into him as the No. 1 center. It's good to hear from Payton that Wattenberg will be fine, but his availability will continue to be a concern until it's not.

Forsyth Picks Up the Slack

Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Broncos have Forsyth coming back for the final year of his contract. So if Wattenberg were to miss any significant amount of time, including in training camp, Forsyth, a 2023 seventh-round pick, can step in and hold down the fort.

"Yeah, he's super savvy and smart. He's one of the smarter guys in that room," Payton said of Forsyth after Monday's practice. "You don't feel a young player. If you interviewed, you feel like you're talking to a seven-year vet. He's a little bit of an old soul that way and much appreciated. He's really talented."

Bo Nix is comfortable with Forsyth, not just based on the seven games he's started at center (counting playoffs), but also on their time together at the University of Oregon in 2022. Forsyth was also a resource for Payton and the Broncos' front office during the 2024 draft, providing great insight and intel on Nix as a prospect.

Beyond Forsyth, the Broncos have Michael Dieter and Gavin Ortega as depth options, so they'll be able to manage if Wattenberg misses any additional days of practice this summer. Dieter is a young veteran, while Ortega is an undrafted rookie who may be more of a guard but can play center in a pinch.

This is a situation worth monitoring.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are poised to return all five starters on the offensive line again this season, as they've been able to do in each of the past two years, too. That continuity goes a long, long way, so here's to hoping the 28-year-old Wattenberg can get back on the field soon.

It's also worth noting that outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman was on the side field with trainers during team period.

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