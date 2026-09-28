What Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga Said After 2-INT Game vs. Rams

The Denver Broncos were able to squeak out a victory on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling 26-30 victory, elevating this group to their second win of the season in what many were expecting to be one of their toughest matchups on the schedule.

And a large piece of the Broncos’ victory actually falls on the shoulders of veteran safety Talanoa Hufanga, who had one of his best performances since he first joined Denver back in 2025.

That's because Hufanga was able to chip in for not one, but two interceptions on the reigning league MVP, Matthew Stafford; both of which played a massive part in the Broncos getting an end result looking the way that it did.

What Talanoa Hufanga Said About His 2 Interceptions

The first of Hufanga's interceptions came with around five minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Hufanga snatched a pass intended for Rams running back Kyren Williams and went on to house it for a pick-six of 66 yards, and perhaps more importantly, a lead for Denver at a pivotal point in the game.

It was the first interception that Hufanga has recorded dating back to his time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. And according to the man himself, he needed to have a pep talk with himself after he had dropped two near-interceptions earlier in the contest.

"I actually had to have a pep-talk with myself," Hufanga said after the game. "Like I dropped two [possible interceptions] at the beginning of the game, and it was in there, for sure, ‘Ah, don’t be the guy—make the plays when they come.’ So just sitting back with some patience and letting the game come to me, for sure."

Hufanga also didn't go without giving some praise to Stafford for how close he was to coming away with a chasedown tackle after the first interception.

The veteran safety actually had a similar incident with Stafford back in 2021 with the 49ers, where on the first pick-six of his career, it was the Rams quarterback once again who came close to chasing him down on what would end up as a 52-yard score.

“Man, nobody gives [Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew] Stafford enough credit for how fast he is. This is not bragging at all, I’ve actually been in the same scenario with him in [2021]. I ran and saw him and I was like, 'I can keep going."

"Man, for some reason, as he gets older, he gets faster. I caught the ball and I was like, ‘I don’t think I can outrun him,’ so that is why I cut back. Testament to him; he’s a great quarterback, super competitive, a guy that goes out there and is gritty. But the play was super fun as a team to celebrate. It was a great feeling.”

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) runs after an interception to score a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, Hufanga broke down what he saw on his second interception; one that came from the final play of the night on an end zone shot from Stafford––once again to Kyren Williams––that effectively iced the game in Denver's favor.

“Two seconds, game on the line. We called a timeout I believe. They were actually in a three-by-one look, and when they came out of the break, it was actually an empty look with Davante [Adams] in the slot to the weak side."

"So your antennas go up; best player on the field, they're trying to get him the ball. So I kind of left my coverage and just went over there and made a play. [I] read Stafford the whole way, trying to help out my other safety, and just catch it. At least not let them catch it with a game like that. Very thankful for sure.”

Now, Hufanga is able to bring his career interception total on Stafford to three, which includes both of the pick-sixes he's recorded in six season pro, but also a game-sealing takeaway that's able to lift the Broncos up to two wins on the season.

All in all, a pretty solid resume for any defender to have against one of the best quarterbacks in recent NFL history, and a fantastic start for his second season in Denver.

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