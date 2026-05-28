These Players Could Be June 1 Cut Candidates to Help Broncos' Salary Cap

With June 1 rapidly approaching, the NFL world begins paying even more attention to the potential roster moves that could be made around the league. It's a benchmark date for cap casualties, and the Denver Broncos have a trio of players to watch.

With June 1 almost here, the rules for releasing players differ, as teams can spread prorated money over two seasons. Thus, if a team needs to gain cap space, they could be prepared to cut or trade a player after June 1, thus taking less dead money in the current year while incurring some dead money the next year.

Such moves only provide additional benefit if the player is not in the final year of his contract, or is in the final year but has void years remaining. If neither applies, the effect of a cut or trade is the same as it would be if done before June 1.

Also, any team using a post-June 1 designation at or near the start of the new league year is mainly doing so to prevent money from becoming guaranteed on a certain date. That's what happened when the Broncos released linebacker Dre Greenlaw .

Greenlaw had a small sum of money that was set to become fully guaranteed shortly after the new league year started, so the Broncos cut him before that date, but designated him a post-June 1 move. However, the Broncos won't realize the freed cap space until after June 1.

When Greenlaw's cap savings hit after June 1, the Broncos will have about $18.6 million in cap space, with third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim the only draft pick yet to sign his deal. Once he does, the cap space will be slightly lower, but the Broncos will still be in good shape from a cap standpoint.

However, there could still be moves coming after June 1 that would net more cap space, though it's more likely the Broncos will wait until training camp and the preseason to see how the roster competitions take shape before making such a decision.

But it doesn't hurt to know which players would net more cap savings for the Broncos if they are cut or traded after June 1. Again, keep in mind, this doesn't apply to a player with one year left and no void years, such as quarterback Jarrett Stidham or safety Brandon Jones.

Now, let's talk about the three players who would give the Broncos an increased cap benefit if they were to be cut or traded after June 1. Each one bears monitoring between now and Week 1.

Evan Engram | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during pregame against the Indianapolis Colts. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As I broke down earlier this week , Engram is due $5 million in fully guaranteed salary. However, the Broncos would stand to gain more cap space if he's moved after June 1 because of the void year for 2027.

After June 1, a cut would free $6.47 million in cap space with a $7.67 million dead-money charge. A trade would free $11.47 million in cap space with a $2.67 million dead-money charge, assuming the acquiring team absorbed Engram's entire salary.

As we've previously discussed, Engram's future depends on how the younger tight ends on the roster develop. If the Broncos aren't convinced these tight ends can take on larger roles, they will keep Engram; if one or more make an impact, the Broncos could face a tough decision.

Ben Powers | OG

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96). | Derek Regensburger/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

We've discussed that the Broncos are unlikely to cut Powers , but the fact is, the team would get more cap relief if he is cut or traded after June 1.

A move made either way after June 1 would free $12.73 million in cap space with a $5.425 million dead-money charge. That's because Powers has a void year in his deal (2027), which means the prorated money would be spread over two seasons.

Again, the chances of the Broncos moving on from Powers are slim, though they could consider a move if they really like what they see from younger guards on the roster.

Mike McGlinchey | OT

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) sets to block in the second half against the New York Giants. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

McGlinchey has two years left on his deal and no guaranteed money left , so the Broncos would get more cap relief if they either cut or traded him after June 1.

If either move were made after June 1, the Broncos would gain $17.5 million in cap space with a $6.275 million dead-money charge for 2026.

However, it's hard to see the Broncos moving on from McGlinchey, barring a younger player blowing away the team in training camp or another team offering a high draft pick.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are in a good cap position so they don't have to make any moves after June 1 for the sake of gaining cap space. They only need to consider it if they are convinced a younger player is ready to step in.

It's more likely the Broncos will wait until training camp and the preseason to make such a determination. And as we've discussed, Engram might be the most likely player moved for that reason — but that's only if younger tight ends on the roster show they are ready now to take on a significant role.

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