What Broncos' Final Roster Says About the Front Office's Vision

Everyone knew what the goal was when the Denver Broncos traded for veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle six months ago and retained all but two players from their 2025 roster.

The Broncos came one game — four points — away from making the Super Bowl, and their final roster makes it clear that the big game is still very much the team's goal.

Aside from a handful of players, most of the Broncos' initial 53-man roster is exactly the same as last year's. In fact, only nine players are different than last year's initial roster, and among them, three were on the Broncos' practice squad, four are rookies, and only two are veteran additions from the outside.

The Broncos made it clear they have a lot of trust in the 14-win roster that got them to the AFC championship game last season. Denver believed it needed just a few upgrades at certain positions, like wide receiver and running back, to get there.

An Experienced Roster, Tough to Crack

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the huddle with teammates in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trust in their returning roster is also reflected by the fact that the Broncos waived three of their seven 2026 draft picks, though safety Miles Scott and linebacker Red Murdock were re-signed to the practice squad . The Broncos are content to mostly rely on their depth players from last year.

The Broncos have the fourth-oldest roster in the NFL, which they are aware of and accept, because, again, winning a Super Bowl is their goal. It can be hard to win it all without such experience, which plays a big role in the playoffs.

The Broncos have experience in spades now, with most of their youth gaining wisdom and building calluses from the 37 games, counting playoffs, they've played over the past two years.

The Broncos did make some questionable moves during the final roster cutdowns this past weekend, but even those were done with the Super Bowl in mind. The Broncos trusted that vested veterans like fullback Adam Prentice and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni would re-sign to the practice squad, essentially turning their 53-man roster into a 55-man squad.

The Broncos kept those two, one a must-have specialist and the other a vital role player on offense and special teams, because they can contribute to their goal of winning it all this year.

A Validated Vision

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton built a roster that came within a stone's throw of stunning every analyst around the NFL this past January, even without Bo Nix at the helm due to an ankle injury. Even before that, few expected Nix and the Broncos to knock off the more playoff-experienced Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Broncos were also without starting running back J.K. Dobbins in the AFC title game and dealt with limited receiver depth with Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin sidelined by injuries. Now, imagine what would have happened if the Broncos did have Nix, Dobbins, Bryant, Franklin, and other starters, like center Luke Wattenberg and safety Brandon Jones, throughout their playoff run.

The Broncos don't have to think too hard to visualize what that would have looked like. That was the team's vision, after all, and the Broncos came tantalizingly close to realizing it. Denver's proximity to the promised land is all the validation Paton and Payton needed entering this offseason.

Fast forward to September of 2026, and the Broncos have Waddle in the fold and rookie running back Jonah Coleman as some backfield insurance. Nix is back, fully healthy, and among their returning roster from last year, the Broncos have all five offensive line starters back, too.

The Takeaway

The Broncos know this is a Super Bowl-or-bust year, and every decision they've made has illustrated their understanding and embracing of those expectations. With Nix inching closer to the end of his cost-controlled years, the Broncos may not get this close again with a roster built like this one.

The Broncos' front office vision is all about winning the final game in February and bringing a fourth Lombardi Trophy back to the Mile High City.

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