What RJ Harvey's Minicamp Usage Means for the Broncos

RJ Harvey played through a shoulder injury in the playoffs this past January. After the Denver Broncos were defeated in the AFC championship game by the New England Patriots, he underwent a procedure to repair a torn labrum, as reported by The Denver Post 's Luca Evans on Monday.

However, fast forward to June 16, and Harvey was out on the grass as a full participant on the Broncos' first day of mandatory minicamp. The team will hold three practices open to the media this week, then it's the six-week NFL summer before training camp.

After practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton rebuffed any concerns over Harvey's health status.

“Really good. He’s out here," Payton said of Harvey. "Shoot, he’s full go now. We’re seeing him get the reps. He’s good.”

Harvey was not limited in his practice, which means all the Broncos' plans for him entering Year 2 are on the table. The team believes he's only going to continue to grow, with a year in the offense now in the rearview.

Impressive Rookie Numbers

Harvey is coming off an impressive rookie campaign overall. Drafted in the second round out of UCF, he started out as the Broncos' No. 2 running back behind the starter, J.K. Dobbins.

Alas, a Week 10 foot injury ended Dobbins season prematurely, which put the onus on Harvey to carry the load as the Broncos' RB1. While the rookie had some big moments, and no shortage of touchdowns, he lacked the down-to-down consistency that Dobbins brought to the table.

However, Harvey's late-season contributions in relief of Dobbins were heroic, and he finished his rookie campaign with 12 total touchdowns. That mark ranks third in Broncos history behind only Clinton Portis and Mike Anderson.

That's some rarified company Harvey joined. It serves as one heck of a harbinger to kick off his career.

The Joker

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although it wasn't always obvious from the outside looking in last season, Payton believes Harvey's vision improved throughout the year. And having that full season under his belt means that Harvey is much more comfortable in the offense. No more swimming.

“Just overall, the offense and the vision. We thought he had a real good rookie year, especially in the passing game," Payton said last week of the strides Harvey took as a rookie. "You see him with a lot of route variations."

Harvey was targeted 58 times as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns. As a receiver, he was a threat to find the end zone from anywhere on the field, much like he was as a rusher.

Harvey caught a lot of red-zone touchdown passes, and even one long score from Bo Nix in the Broncos' Week 9 road win over the Houston Texans. With Nix poised for a Year-3 breakout, expect Harvey to take some big steps forward in the receiving department, especially with Jaylen Waddle in the fold to draw defensive bodies out of the box.

New-Look RB Room

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman runs during an OTA practice. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Dobbins is also back. He's 100% healthy and just received the biggest payday of his career.

Dobbins is aiming to lead the NFL in rushing this season , but he'll need to stay healthy to hit that target. If he does, his $8 million salary will increase to $10 million.

If Dobbins doesn't avoid major injury, the Broncos have Harvey and another insurance policy in the form of fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman has looked very good this whole offseason, but especially on Day 1 of minicamp.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos' running back room has come a long way since Payton arrived back in 2023. The additions to the room also reflect Payton's dissatisfaction with how the Broncos ran the ball down the stretch and into the playoffs, which wasn't entirely on Harvey.

That room has changed quite a bit now, so there’s good competition," Payton said before turning his attention back on Harvey. "You guys have been around him enough. He’s not very talkative, but it’s not because he doesn’t have a good personality. It’s just his nature.”

Harvey will continue to let his play on the field do the talking for him. One year into his NFL career, the message he has communicated has been loud and clear.

The Takeaway

In our top 25 Broncos of 2026, Harvey checked in at No. 21 . Knowing that he's healthy, it's going to be fun to watch him take the next step.

Based on Day 1 of minicamp, Harvey's role with the Broncos will continue to be that 'Joker' weapon out of the backfield in the passing game — a mismatch nightmare for defenses. He'll also serve as the No. 2 running back behind Dobbins, as expected.

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