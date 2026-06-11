Top Broncos of 2026 | No. 21: RB RJ Harvey | The Next Step

Only two running backs in Denver Broncos history scored more touchdowns as a rookie than RJ Harvey's 12. As the No. 2 running back in the rotation last season, Harvey wasn't expected to be the top guy, but after J.K. Dobbins went down in Week 10, the rookie had to answer the bell.

From a down-to-down perspective, Harvey left much to be desired as Denver's RB1 after the Dobbins injury, but he did an admirable job stepping up when his team needed him. More importantly, after years of searching, Harvey's emergence provided Broncos head coach Sean Payton with his elusive "Joker" weapon out of the backfield.

As we continue counting down the top 25 Broncos of 2026 , we come to the No. 21 player: Harvey. Let's break down what the future may hold in Year 2.

Background

Harvey is still relatively young in his running back career. He was recruited to Virginia as a quarterback, but he transferred to UCF, and shortly after, converted to running back.

Harvey's final three seasons at UCF were special. He capped off his collegiate career by rushing for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was one of the most explosive running backs in the FBS, rivaling Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who went No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

After trading down twice , the Broncos drafted Harvey at No. 60 overall last year. Initially, he started as the last running back on the depth chart, behind Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie.

However, by mandatory minicamp, the Broncos had seen enough from Estime as the top back, signing Dobbins in mid June. By the time the 2025 regular season had rolled around, Estime was gone, and the Broncos' running back rotation was led by Dobbins and Harvey as the one-two punch.

Harvey put defenses on their heels right away, showcasing his explosiveness and speed in the Broncos' season opener with a 50-yard carry. The Broncos worked hard on his vision, specifically trying to coach out of him the impulse to bounce everything outside.

By the time the regular season arrived, Harvey came a long way in that department. He's still growing as a between-the-tackles runner, but where he's most dangerous is in space, whether as a ball carrier or as a pass catcher.

The Broncos utilized Harvey a lot as a receiver. He finished with 47 receptions for 356 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

As a rusher, Harvey totaled 540 yards and seven touchdowns. He established himself as a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field and really became a go-to red-zone weapon for Bo Nix.

Outlook

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos still have high hopes for Harvey and expect his development to continue. But they had to face the fact that if Dobbins got injured again, they would need additional options to help carry the load, especially between the tackles.

Enter Jonah Coleman via the fourth round of the draft. The Broncos got themselves a little Dobbins insurance, but they're confident they can keep the veteran healthy this year.

Ideally, Dobbins avoids major injury, and carries the load as the Broncos' RB1. That would allow for Harvey to continue specializing as the "Joker" weapon out of the backfield.

Bo Nix to RJ Harvey brings the Broncos closer!



DENvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/cVvMnJw3VA — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Expect Coleman to still get plenty of bites at the apple, but more so as a short-yardage and goal-line back. Harvey's role will look just like it did from Weeks 1 through Week 10 last season before Dobbins went down.

It would be great to see Harvey's inside vision improve, but, again, he's still growing as a running back. In the meantime, with Davis Webb calling the plays in 2026, we could see Harvey take a quantum leap forward as an offensive weapon, even as the RB2 behind Dobbins.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have done much to improve the running back room over the past two offseason. All three of their top backs were not on the roster before the 2025 NFL draft.

Time will tell how McLaughlin and Badie fit in. But the Broncos will be relying heavily on Harvey as a ball carrier and pass catcher in 2026.

Harvey's nose for the end zone will continue to bless the Broncos. It wouldn't surprise me to see Harvey double his receiving touchdowns in 2026, simply by virtue of Webb taking over the play-calling, to say nothing of the young back's developmental momentum entering Year 2.

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