Von Miller's New Social Media Post Raises Questions on Broncos Signing

Throughout the past few weeks, and even months of this offseason, there's been lingering speculation of whether the Denver Broncos would entertain a reunion with their Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

After spending this past season with the Washington Commanders, the 37-year-old pass rusher has expressed a clear desire to team back up with the team he started his NFL journey with in the Mile High.

He'd join an elite defense that comes off a successful 2025 season where they led the league in total sacks and pressures, chase another Super Bowl ring with a championship-ready roster, and perhaps make for a storybook ending to what's been a Hall of Fame-level career.

However, based on Miller's newest story post to Instagram, it seems like he's willing to keep his options open to teams outside of the Broncos, with one of those suitors potentially being the Dallas Cowboys.

Von Miller Hints to Some Interest in Joining Cowboys

On Wednesday, Miller went to his Instagram story to post an eye-catching Photoshop of him donning a Cowboys uniform, paired with a couple of emojis that could potentially be a hint of something bigger.

ICYMI: @VonMiller posted this on his IG story today. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HAbB6cfffA — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) July 8, 2026

Sure, it's far from an indication that there's anything brewing between the Cowboys and Miller in terms of a potential signing just yet. If anything, it seems like Miller is just pitching the idea to those in Dallas that he'd be willing to be a part of their pass rush instead of simply being Broncos-or-bust.

But if the Broncos were truly intrigued by the idea of adding Miller onto their defense as a veteran voice and a rotational pass rusher, they should pay at least a little bit of attention here.

Training camp starts in around two weeks, and Miller is certainly going to be chomping at the bit to find a team to play for in what's set to be his 15th year in the NFL, if not in Denver. So the clock is ticking for both sides to come to an agreement, if there were to be anything in the works at all.

The Upside (and Downside) of the Broncos Signing Von Miller

There are some clear pros and cons of the Broncos running it back with Miller for one more run on this stifling defense.

On one hand, it's another proven veteran presence to add onto this number-one ranked pass rush that makes for another talent for opposing offensive lines to account for. And in Miller's case, he's still proven to be a productive rotational guy, at least in his past two seasons.

Between his time with the Buffalo Bills and most recently, the Commanders, Miller's had 15 sacks, 43 combined tackles, and 13 tackles for loss across the past two years.

He's only been on the field for a little over 30% of the defensive snaps in each of those two seasons, but again, it's a rotational piece who could still find a role in Denver, even if just a minor one.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, the Broncos not only have enough talent to work with on their pass rush as is without Miller, but several of them are young pieces that could benefit from those extra reps and opportunities that the eight-time Pro Bowler would inevitably be eating into.

Think Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson; all of which would shift down the depth chart with Miller in the fold, and possibly lose a bit of steam in their ongoing development that would hurt the Broncos' long-term aspirations on the defensive side of the ball, and might be what's holding Denver back from pulling the trigger on a signing.

Bottom Line

So could the Broncos benefit from Miller as a part of their hopeful Super Bowl run in 2026? Possibly. Could his presence also hurt how their defense is expected to develop for two, three years down the line? That also remains in the cards.

Regardless, time is running out before training camp for the Broncos to make the call on whether or not they want to bring Miller around for a second stint. If not, he might opt to take his talents elsewhere and put an end to that chatter on a storybook reunion for the time being.

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