Broncos' Preseason Opener: Every Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances

The Denver Broncos broke the preseason ice on Friday night, defeating the Atlanta Falcons handily , 27-7.

We learned a lot about how certain roster battles are shaping up, got some answers to a few lingering questions, and got a great feel for the Broncos' 2026 depth. Since the game, we've shared our takeaways , the biggest winners and losers , and handed out our player grades .

Today, though, we're focusing on all the Broncos who helped their roster chances in Atlanta. With the current 90-man roster, 37 players won't be making the final cut later this month, and 21 won't be with the team at all come September, so let's be comprehensive in listing the players who really helped their outlook in Game 1.

Cameron Ross | WR

The undrafted rookie received a healthy dose of looks early in this game, running with the starters and second-team offense. His 28-yard gain on a jet sweep was impressive, as he made a few Falcons miss to turn the corner, and he was targeted twice in the passing game.

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Stidham has been competing with Sam Ehlinger for the No. 2 quarterback job. If he were to lose it, Stidham would likely be cut or traded because of his cap hit.

But Stidham shined in Atlanta, with 131 passing yards and a touchdown, showing clear separation between himself and Ehlinger. It's looking like a fourth straight season of Stidham as QB2 behind Bo Nix.

Calvin Throckmorton | OL

Denver Broncos center Calvin Throckmorton snaps to Jarrett Stidham against the Atlanta Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With the rash of injuries the Broncos have suffered at the position in camp, Throckmorton started and played half of the game at center. Luke Wattenberg will be the starter with Alex Forsyth as his backup, but the versatility Throckmorton showcased and his willingness to do anything to help the team really helped his roster outlook.

Throckmorton has been a roster-bubble guy since arriving in Denver in 2024, bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He's taken a major step this summer toward earning a roster spot out of camp, which he is yet to do as a Bronco.

Joseph Manjack | WR

The undrafted rookie caught all three of his targets for 40 yards. He made some tough catches and was the bright spot on the third-team offense.

Manjack is unlikely to make the 53-man roster because of the Broncos' receiver logjam, but if he keeps this up, the rookie could land on the practice squad, which would be a big victory.

Cody Schrader | RB

Denver Broncos running back Cody Schrader (25) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young veteran was the best-looking Broncos running back not named Jonah Coleman. Jaleel McLaughlin may have produced more yards and scored a receiving touchdown, but Schrader's burst and vision was palpable.

Schrader's longest rush of the night went for 14 yards; from there it was slow going with how poorly the third-team O-line was blocking things up. However, in his first game action since joining the Broncos last December, he made a great first impression, though he'll have to follow it up with even more in Game 2 and 3.

Justin Joly | TE

The rookie fifth-rounder only caught one pass for no gain, but he showed some good want-to as a run blocker. That's been an enormous learning curve — blocking — and while Joly showed that he's still quite technically raw, his willingness to stick his nose in the muss made a good impression on the coaches.

The tight end battle rages on, with two roster spots open behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. Joly already had a strong case, but he bolstered it in his first-ever NFL game. Keeping this in context, it's not like the rookie was dominant, but if the Broncos were looking for signs of progress to justify a roster spot, the initial evidence was strong.

Kolbe Katsis | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kolbe Katsis (81) reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted rookie only had one catch for 15 yards, be looked good out there, mirroring his camp performances. Katsis also returned a kick for 22 yards, showcasing what Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi signed him for.

We knew Katsis was a good returner, but his receiver ability has been a pleasant surprise. Still, he'll need to make more plays in the next two games to force the issue for the coaches.

Tyler Miller | OT

Among the depth linemen, Miller stood out. He graded out surprisingly well in his NFL debut, and considering how rough Frank Crum looked, there could be some daylight for Miller.

Just making the practice squad would be a major victory for Miller, but this was an impressive start.

Red Murdock | LB

Red Murdock stares down Jack Strand. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The seventh-round rookie was all over the field, leading the team with eight tackles (four solo). He held up well in coverage, staying with his assignment and tackling quickly when allowing a completion.

The Broncos obviously have big plans for Murdock, and they've heaped quite a lot on his plate early on. So far, he's shown that he's capable of handling it. Friday night was a major positive for his roster prospects as this year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

Karene Reid | LB

Speaking of linebackers, Reid was excellent in Atlanta. He only had two tackles (both solo), but he looked great in coverage.

Were it not for Reid tipping a pass, Jahdae Barron wouldn't have had that 97-yard pick-six. Reid made the 53-man roster out of camp last year as an undrafted rookie, and he's angling in that direction once again.

Sean Fresch Jr. | CB

The former UFL standout looked good in this game. Fresch has been a surprise playmaker in camp, and he coverted that into the preseason opener.

Fresch also brings returner ability to the table, which is something the Broncos seem to be prioritizing this summer with Marvin Mims Jr. entering a contract year and poised to be more involved on offense. Fresch definitely helped his roster chances in Atlanta, but he'll have to keep the pedal to the metal.

Reese Taylor | CB

The Broncos like Taylor a lot and it's easy to see why. He's a high-effort nickel corner who plays with a scrappy, physical edge.

The Broncos kept Taylor around on the practice squad last year, but he's got some major competition this time around in the form of Fresch and others. Taylor's night in Atlanta was a solid first game, but he's got to find a way to stand out more in Game 2 and 3.

JL Skinner | S

JL Skinner tackles Zachariah Branch. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Skinner had a couple of plays he'll want back, including a holding penalty on a return that cost the Broncos, but overall, he stood out as the best depth safety after Devon Key. Skinner finished with five tackles (three solo), a tackle for a loss, and a pass break-up that, frankly, should have been an interception.

Because of his special teams acumen, Skinner's roster outlook was always solid. But he showed up in Atlanta, separating from the likes of Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, and Parker Robertson.

Taurean York | LB

The undrafted rookie saw a lot of action in the second half, and he looked good. Despite being just 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, he was able to hold up inside against NFL O-linemen.

York knifed through the O-line on one play to tackle the ball-carrier for a loss. Sniffing a play out is one thing; but having the wherewithal to then stuff it for a loss is another. It was a great first showing for York, but he'll need even more if he's going to challenge Murdock and Reid for one of those two linebacker roster spots.

Drew Sanders | OLB

Back at outside linebacker again, Sanders notched the Broncos' only sack of the night. In fairness, the secondary helped on that play with great coverage, forcing the quarterback to hold onto the ball a beat or two longer, but Sanders close and got the sack.

Sanders's last two seasons have been wiped out by injuries, so it's great to see him out on the field, and making plays? You root for the former 2023 third-rounder.

Brent Austin | CB

The undrafted rookie showed his feisty coverage and finished the day with two tackles. Like Fresch and Taylor, Austin's roster odds are long given how deep the Broncos are at cornerback, but the practice squad is a possibility.

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