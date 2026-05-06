NFL Exec Says One Move Could Make Broncos ‘Scary’

The Denver Broncos are looking for upgrades. According to one NFL executive, the Broncos could be on the hunt for a missing defensive chess piece.

They believe, "The Broncos, I am certain, are going to be watching every cut for a terrific linebacker who can upgrade that. It's the only weak link on their defense. If they could get one dominant player that another team couldn't afford or doesn't want to pay because they're not in contention, they could be scary next year."

At first glance, it may appear that the Broncos were content to run it back at linebacker after re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad in March. However, don't forget that Denver released Dre Greenlaw , pulling the plug early on one of its big 2025 free-agent signings, and moved Drew Sanders to outside linebacker .

The top two spots at linebacker are set in stone, barring injury. Behind Singleton and Strnad, though, the Broncos have potential in spades but lack proven depth.

Depth Concerns

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff vs. the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The team is looking for better answers at linebacker. The Broncos selected Red Murdock with the final pick in the 2026 draft and signed Taurean York as a priority free agent.

Murdock gives the Broncos some hopeful upside, especially given his downhill traits, high motor, and expertise at forcing fumbles (an FBS all-time record of 17 career forced fumbles), but there's a reason he fell to Round 7. He dealt with a chipped bone in his right ankle last season at Buffalo, which kept him from competing fully at the NFL Combine.

Without that injury, Murdock was likely a fifth-round linebacker — a guy with some upside you take a shot on without necessarily expecting him to become a starter within his first four years. So that's the caliber of player he is. Murdock could end up being a big hit, but maybe not.

The Broncos hit on rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper as a seventh-rounder in 2021. Cooper fell for similar reasons (a heart condition instead of a bone chip), but after undergoing a corrective procedure, he became an entrenched starter about halfway through his second year and hasn't looked back.

York is a sub-230-pound linebacker without prototypical height (5-foot-11). He's fiery and smart but can easily get washed out of plays when big blockers lock onto him. He's a practice squad candidate in Year 1.

In other preemptive moves, as the Broncos were deciding to send Sanders to outside linebacker, they also moved Jonah Elliss to inside . On paper, Elliss projects as the No. 3 linebacker behind Singleton and Strnad, but despite the confidence the Broncos' brass has expressed in Elliss as a fit for the inside, he's completely unproven at that position in the NFL.

Then there's the Broncos' trio linebackers who've arrived in Denver over the past couple of seasons as college free-agent signings. Karene Reid seems to be the leader in the clubhouse among this undrafted triumvirate because of his special teams acumen, but Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner will also factor into the conversation.

All three have spent time on the Broncos' 53-man roster for various stretches over the past two seasons. There's some developmental upside there, potentially, but nothing that would add that "scary" element to the defense.

The Takeaway

That executive is right. The Broncos' inside linebacker position was the defense's weakness last season. That's not a shot at the linebackers; it's more of a reflection of just how good the Broncos are upfront and in the secondary. You can't have All-Pros at every position.

It makes sense why the Broncos are looking for potential outside contributors to step in. There are some veterans who've been languishing on the free-agent market since March — most notably Bobby Okereke — but the Broncos are yet to make a move.

Time will tell whether the Broncos can find that missing linebacker. They hoped it would be Greenlaw, but it didn't pan out, so don't be surprised if the Broncos sign a linebacker in the not-too-distant future.

The players reported for the offseason training program this past Monday. All of May will be dedicated to the strength and conditioning phase of OTAs — with rookie minicamp cutting in May 8-10.

The Broncos won't have a better idea of how the linebacker position is shaping up until June when they host their two voluntary OTA sessions, which will be followed by mandatory minicamp June 16-18.

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