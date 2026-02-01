Report: Raiders 'Intend' to Hire Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak As Next Head Coach
It would appear that the Raiders have found their next head coach.
After firing veteran Pete Carroll following a disastrous 3–14 season, Las Vegas "intends" to work out a deal with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon.
The hedging there has to do with Seattle's upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. A deal can't be finalized until after that date, but signs point to Kubiak as the next HC, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
In addition to the Raiders, Kubiak interviewed with the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Dolphins and Giants.
This is Kubiak's first year with the Seahawks, who ranked third in points per game for the 2025 regular season. Wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba also ranked first in receiving yards (1,793) while quarterback Sam Darnold ranked fifth in passing yards (4,048).
And, with the Raiders set for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, it would seem that Kubiak's signal-caller in Vegas will be Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who just last month led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship alongside coach Curt Cignetti.
