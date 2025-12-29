Browns CB Denzel Ward Was Baffled Steelers Targeted Him on Final Three Plays
The Browns top-ranked pass defense thwarted the Steelers’ attempt at a game-tying drive on Sunday.
Cleveland led Pittsburgh 10-6 for much of the game and extended to their lead to 13-6 when the Steelers failed to convert a fourth-down late to give the Browns the football in plus-territory. The Steelers got the ball back and drove down the field to reach first-and-goal, putting themselves in position to tie up the game and force overtime.
With a chance to tie the game and officially clinch the AFC North and a postseason berth, the Steelers made the puzzling decision to target receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on three plays as he went up against cornerback Denzel Ward in coverage.
Not only is Valdes-Scantling a receiver that just joined Pittsburgh last month, but Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the top corners in the game.
“I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game for three plays in a row,” Ward said after the game with a chuckle.
“I’m always prepared and ready for moments like that,” Ward also said. “I just try to make it hard on teams every time they decide to look at the scouting report and see who they’re going to attack and make it hard on them when they come my way.”
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes Ward committed pass interference on the fourth down attempt and should have been penalized, which would have given Pittsburgh a fresh set of downs.
Rodgers also said of the final attempts to Valdes-Scantling, “He had eligibles on the play and certainly he was one of them and he's a capable guy. I got no qualms about us playing to win the game in the way that we did."
While the Steelers were clearly missing suspended receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Darnell Washington, who exited the game with a broken arm, they certainly could have been more creative on the final plays of the game. Whether it was targeting another receiver on one of the last three downs or lining Valdes-Scantling up against a corner other than Ward, it feels like the Steelers did not give themselves the best chance to win with their final throws.