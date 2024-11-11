Cleveland Browns At New Orleans Saints Week 11 Betting Lines And Odds
After a week away the Cleveland Browns return to action as they head south to kickoff the second half of their season with a trip to New Orleans.
Neither of these teams are having particularly successful seasons. The Saints, after starting the season 2-0, have won just one game since. That win came in Week 10 in a surprise, 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. They'll look to turn it into a win streak against the 2-7 Browns who should be well rested after the bye week.
Typically, Cleveland has fared very well after the bye under head coach Kevin Stefanski. The franchise is 3-1 in that instance during Stefanski's four years at the helm. And while the playoffs are a long shot at this point, a win over the Saints would set the tone for the back half of the schedule, as the Browns look to at least finish the 2024 season strong.
The Superdome can be a tough place to play though and given that home field advantage that New Orleans has, the Fanduel Sportsbook is listing Cleveland as 2.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 11. Bettors can play an early week moneyline of +114 for Cleveland, as the over/under for this game is set at 43.5 right now.
As always, those figures could move this week as the teams navigate the week of practice and injury updates are provided. Follow along here with any potential line changes throughout the week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER