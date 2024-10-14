Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 Betting Lines And Odds
Another week, another loss for the Cleveland Browns, who dropped to 1-5 on the season following a 20-16 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. And while things seem bleak, Browns players are holding out hope that a run back to the playoffs is still a possibility.
With 11 games remaining, including all six of its division games, there is still a path that ends with Cleveland turning things around. Granted it would hardly be a conventional journey at this point.
A Week 7 matchup with AFC North rival Cincinnati would be a great place to start. That's what awaits the Browns next weekend as they return home for the first time in nearly a month to host Joe Burrow and the Bengals for round one of the battle of Ohio.
Given their forgettable start to the 2024 campaign, there's not much love for Browns in Las Vegas heading into next weekend. The FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Bengals as 4.5-point favorites over Cleveland.
Bettors can play the Browns moneyline at +190 right now. The over/under for the game is listed at 44.5.
It Is expected that star running back Nick Chubb will be making his 2024 debut on Sunday. Once Cleveland makes his return official, it could potentially sway the spread. Other injury updates for either team throughout the week could have a similar impact as well.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER