What T.J. Watt's absence means for Browns in Week 17

The Cleveland Browns can use all the help they can get at this point in the season, especially as they prepare for their division battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

They may just be receiving the help needed to beat the Steelers, with the announcement as of Friday per Ian Rapoport that Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is ruled out for Sunday’s game as he works back from surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung.

This announcement comes at a time in which Cleveland also continues to struggle with a wave of injuries plaguing the roster, specifically on the offensive line. With Watt ruled out, that may play into Cleveland’s favor as they are set to feature another heavily inexperienced line to protect rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland’s offensive line has seemingly taken hit after hit in terms of injuries all season, with most games featuring a new combination of players to block for their backfield. Veteran Joel Bitonio has stayed relatively healthy all season, and with center Ethan Pocic’s season-ending Achilles injury and Wyatt Teller’s inability to make it back on the field, that leaves a plug-and-play scenario about the only option the Browns have left.

For Browns fans, who know all too well how their team has fared against the Steelers, the news of Watt’s game status might give them hope that Cleveland could earn one last win of the season, especially in their final home game of the season. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski could surely use one final big win as he may potentially be coaching for his job this weekend.

Watt is known to be a game-wrecker when it comes to playing their inner division rival, and when it comes to the Browns, Watt has always been at his best. In 15 career games versus Cleveland, Watt has 78 total tackles, with 17.5 sacks, also accompanied by an interception and 2 forced fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown a few seasons ago.

If the Browns hope to send their fans home happy, they will need their tackles specifically to step up, whether it's Cam Robinson, KT Leveston, or Cornelius Lucas, all of which were recent additions prior to or during the 2025 season. Guard Joel Bitonio will suit up alongside center Luke Wypler, and with the recent addition of guard Kendrick Green from the Buffalo Bills practice squad, another new name may be in play to help protect Sanders against a formidable Steelers defensive line.

While the Browns currently sit with a record of 3-12, poised for a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers are currently leading the AFC North with a 9-6 record. Cleveland will look to play spoiler to the Steelers postseason positioning this Sunday at home, with kickoff set for 1:00 pm.