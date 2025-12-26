Cleveland Browns coach praises Denzel Ward after Pro Bowl honor

For the fifth time in his career, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is going to the Pro Bowl.

Ward has recorded 38 tackles and an interception so far this season, but he has also been one of the best covers in the NFL. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz spoke about Ward's Pro Bowl bid and why he is deserving of the honor.

"There’s nothing like having a guy like Denzel," Schwartz said. "And Denzel gets voted for the Pro Bowl not because he has gaudy interception stats, it’s because people respect what he does on tape and they respect the fact that people stay away from him, offenses stay away from him. And a lot of times some of those positions are just like, whoever has the most interceptions, or whoever has the most sacks or whoever has whatever.

"And when you really look down, I think there’s been some Pro Bowl corners that might have gaudy interception stats but didn’t really play well overall. And one of the reasons they had a lot of interceptions is offenses were willing to throw at them a bunch.

"So, it shows the respect that teams, that opponents and people like that have for Denzel. We certainly respect him, and hopefully we’ll be able to get him back on the field. I know he’s willing, so hopefully we can get him back on the field soon.”

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ward makes Pro Bowl for fifth time

Ward has not played in the last two games for the Browns due to a calf injury, but he is practicing for the team this week, which gives him a chance to return to action in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even though the Browns are not in the playoff conversation, the fact that Ward is willing and ready to come back to the field speaks to what he means to the team.

Ward has established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league ever since becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is one of the building blocks for the Browns defense, and the team is better because he is on it.

Ward and the Browns will play in their week 17 matchup against the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.