Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 Betting Lines And Odds
The Cleveland Browns welcome the Miami Dolphins to town for what is the team's final home game in a disastrous 2024 season.
For Miami, the matchup comes with plenty to play for, as it finds itself still in the playoff picture, but needing to win each of their final two games to have a shot. The Browns have a chance to disrupt those plans by playing spoiler. Even with Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins coming north, however, it's no considered much of an advantage for the Browns in Week 17.
According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are listed as 6.5-point underdogs at home this weekend. It's a notable line, that speaks to the faith that oddsmakers have in the 3-12 Browns, even in the friendly confines of Huntington Bank Field, to pull off an upset. The moneyline for Cleveland in this game is set at +245, while the over/under is listed at 39.5.
Last week, the Browns offense, led by second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson managed to score just six points. DTR being slated to start again is likely a major reason for the figures being set where they are, especially as it relates to the over/under being below 40 total points between the two teams. There is not much trust in Cleveland's offense to do much of anything right now, especially with Thompson-Robinson under center.
The Browns may also be short-handed yet again on offense, with tight end David Njoku dealing with a knee injury this week, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman still working through the concussion protocol. The availability of either player could end up impacting the lines and odds for Sunday's matchup, prior to kickoff.
