Andrew Berry's status with Browns past the 2025 season has been revealed

There is a massive cloud hovering over Cleveland, and it isn't the weather making it that way; it's the future of multiple Browns employees who live there.

The Browns have one game left, with a 4-12 record, and will have a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, thanks to a second straight losing season, which has put key figures like general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski's futures in question.While Stefanski is a little more muddy with potential replacements being named, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that it might be better news for Berry.

"Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been operating like someone who will be back, and that's my sense of what will happen. His successful 2025 draft was carefully crafted with 2026 in mind, and he has had the freedom to negotiate extensions with veterans."

Berry has been running the show in Cleveland since 2020, as he and Stefanski have led the Browns to the postseason twice in their first four years. They even won a playoff game during that time.

Over the last two years, though, it has been a disaster for the Browns as they have struggled to recover from the 2023 early playoff exit. Cleveland has gone 7-26 in that span, missing the postseason in both seasons.

The only consolation for the 2025 season has been the marvelous job Berry did in the draft. He was able to find some great talent and future starters in Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., and Shedeur Sanders for a long time.

If it hadn't been for the great job that Berry did in the draft, he might not have been considered to be brought back for the 2026 season. That work alone was enough to buy him another season with the Browns and one last shot at getting them back into the postseason before he potentially loses his job.

Should Berry keep his job, he will have one massive decision to make as head coach with Stefanski: whether to keep him or fire him. There have been signs of a good team being built, but some of Stefanski's decisions this season led to changes, with him no longer being the play caller and those duties handed to Tommy Rees, with better results.

Berry must take advantage of the chance to keep his job and get this franchise back into good shape, as many GMs wouldn't have gotten the same benefit of the doubt as he did.