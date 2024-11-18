Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 Betting Lines And Odds
Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston made it clear that he never enjoys losing, but in the aftermath of a 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11, he does see some benefit in having to move on quickly.
Next up for the Browns is a Thursday night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are red hot having won five straight games, including a pivotal one on Sunday over the reigning AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.
This is a matchup of two rivals headed in very different directions, in that regard. Pittsburgh has cemented itself atop the division at 8-2, while Cleveland finds itself in the basement at 2-8. For the remainder of the 2024 campaign, the Browns will be looking to knock off some of the league's top teams in a spoiler style role.
That will be easier said than done this week though. According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are listed as 4.5-point home underdogs against the Steelers on Thursday night. Bettors can take Cleveland at +168 on the moneyline and the over/under for the game is set at pretty low mark of 39.5 points.
Being such a sizeable underdog at home speaks to the state of the Browns at the moment. One pressing issue that they'll look to sort out in a short week will be who will serve as the team's starting left tackle on Thursday? 2023 fourth-round pick Dawand Jones suffered a fracture in his left leg against the Saints. The next man up could be former starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, however, Wills was out against New Orleans after re-aggravating the injured knee that has bothered him this season. If he's unable to go, it will likely be Germain Ifedi holding down that spot, after taking over for Jones on Sunday.
That situation could end up impacting the line this week in the days leading up to the prime time kickoff. Be sure to keep up with any potential line adjustments here.
