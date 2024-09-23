What's The Spread For The Cleveland Browns Week 4 Matchup With Raiders?
The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. Now they begin a three-game road trip in Las Vegas, looking to get the 2024 season back on track against the Raiders.
According to the Fanduel Sportsbook, Cleveland opens the week as a very slight -1.5-point favorite over Vegas. While that may come as a surprise to some, the Raiders are coming off a demoralizing loss of their own, 36-22 against the Carolina Panthers. It sets the stage for two desperate 1-2 teams to face off in Week 4.
While things may seem down, odds makers are giving the Browns a slight edge despite having to go on the road this weekend. The line is subject to change
Meanwhile, Browns fans are able to bet the Browns moneyline at -120 at Fanduel. The trend of low scoring over/under figures continues for Cleveland as Fanduel has set that at 37.5 for the game.
At 1-2 on the season, the Browns have an identical record against the spread this year. In Week 1 they were considered slight 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys and lost in blowout fashion. In Week 2 they were able to cover a 3-point spread as road underdogs against Jacksonville. This past week, however, Cleveland was a pretty hefty home favorite at a margin of 6.5 points but lost to New York 21-15.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
