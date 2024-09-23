Browns Digest

What's The Spread For The Cleveland Browns Week 4 Matchup With Raiders?

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) waits to snap the ball during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. Now they begin a three-game road trip in Las Vegas, looking to get the 2024 season back on track against the Raiders.

According to the Fanduel Sportsbook, Cleveland opens the week as a very slight -1.5-point favorite over Vegas. While that may come as a surprise to some, the Raiders are coming off a demoralizing loss of their own, 36-22 against the Carolina Panthers. It sets the stage for two desperate 1-2 teams to face off in Week 4.

While things may seem down, odds makers are giving the Browns a slight edge despite having to go on the road this weekend. The line is subject to change

Meanwhile, Browns fans are able to bet the Browns moneyline at -120 at Fanduel. The trend of low scoring over/under figures continues for Cleveland as Fanduel has set that at 37.5 for the game.

At 1-2 on the season, the Browns have an identical record against the spread this year. In Week 1 they were considered slight 2.5-point favorites over the Cowboys and lost in blowout fashion. In Week 2 they were able to cover a 3-point spread as road underdogs against Jacksonville. This past week, however, Cleveland was a pretty hefty home favorite at a margin of 6.5 points but lost to New York 21-15.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

