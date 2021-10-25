A Look at how the Cleveland Browns are Doing to This Point Statistically
Cleveland was able to grind out a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos that felt like a must-win game in a sense. Browns did not want to fall below .500 and it would not have been a very good start to a season. To this point, Cleveland has won all of the games that they absolutely should have.
That is an important note here. The Cincinnati Bengals look legit and are off to a better start than anyone expected. This forces the Browns to play some catch-up due to their 3-3 start at one point.
Here is a look at where the Cleveland Browns stand to this point.
Afc north standings
Cincinnati Bengals 5-2
Baltimore Ravens 5-2
Cleveland Browns 4-3
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-3
Offense Team Stats
8th YPG
26th passing YPG
1st rushinG YPG
10th points
Defense Team Stats
2nd Total yards per game
7th passing yards per game
3rd rushing yards per game
15th points allowed per game
28th 3rd down %.
The Browns defense has been fine, but one thing stands out. Cleveland has to find a way to get off the field on third-down. One glaring stat that is hurting the team and allowing the opponent to continue drives. Getting off the field on third-down could be the biggest improvement this team needs.
Offensive Player stat leaders
Passing
Baker Mayfield 116-173 • 1,474 yards • 6 touchdowns • 3 interceptions
Case Keenum 22-36 • 205 yards • 1 touchdown
Rushing
Nick Chubb 90 rushes • 524 yards • 4 touchdowns
Kareem Hunt 69 rushes • 361 yards • 5 touchdowns
Receiving
David Njoku 284 yards
Donovan Peoples-Jones 228 yards
Odell Beckham Jr. 226 yards
Kareem Hunt 161 yards
Austin Hooper 143 yards
Rashard Higgins 141 yards
Jarvis Landry 117 yards
Demetric Felton 111 yards
Anthony Schwartz 102 yards
Harrison Bryant 84 yards
Through seven games if anyone would have guessed Njoku is leading the team in receiving, not many people would have believed them. In an important year Njoku is getting it done and making himself some money. The last couple weeks have been quiet, but Browns would be smart to get the tight end more involved.
Defensive player stat leaders
Tackles
Anthony Walker 35 tackles
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 27 tackles
Myles Garrett 27 tackles
Ronnie Harrison 24 tackles
Denzel Ward 24 tackles
Troy Hill 23 tackles
John Johnson III 23 tackles
Greedy Williams 22 tackles
Malcom Smith 21 tackles
Malik Jackson 16 tackles
Jadeveon Clowney 16 tackles
The rookie Owusu-Koramoah missed the last game and will miss a few more at least. Owusu-Koramoah would have had a chance to be the team’s leading tackler if this is any early indication, especially since he didn’t play a ton the first few weeks.
Sacks
Myles Garrett 9.5 sacks
Jadeveon Clowney 3.5 sacks
Takk McKinley 1.5 sacks
Malik McDowell, Ronnie Harrison, Grant Delpit and Joe Jackson 1 sack each.
This is Myles Garrett and then everyone else. Clowney is having a very good year and benefiting from playing across from the league’s best defensive end. Clowney is helping Garrett some too, you have to game-plan for both.
Special teams
Kicking
Chase McLaughlin 10/11 FGA 4/4 50+
Cleveland finally found their kicker it looks to be. Even if they go for it on fourth-down often, it looks like the Browns have a kicker that is stable and can stick around.
Punting
Jamie Gillan 20 punts 44.4 AVG
