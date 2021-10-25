    • October 25, 2021
    A Look at how the Cleveland Browns are Doing to This Point Statistically

    A look behind the numbers that led to the Cleveland Browns 4-3 start to the 2021 season.
    Author:

    Cleveland was able to grind out a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos that felt like a must-win game in a sense. Browns did not want to fall below .500 and it would not have been a very good start to a season. To this point, Cleveland has won all of the games that they absolutely should have.

    That is an important note here. The Cincinnati Bengals look legit and are off to a better start than anyone expected. This forces the Browns to play some catch-up due to their 3-3 start at one point.

    Here is a look at where the Cleveland Browns stand to this point.

    Afc north standings

    Cincinnati Bengals 5-2

    Baltimore Ravens 5-2

    Cleveland Browns 4-3

    Pittsburgh Steelers 3-3

    Offense Team Stats

    8th YPG

    26th passing YPG

    1st rushinG YPG

    10th points

    Defense Team Stats

    2nd Total yards per game

    7th passing yards per game

    3rd rushing yards per game

    15th points allowed per game

    28th 3rd down %.

    The Browns defense has been fine, but one thing stands out. Cleveland has to find a way to get off the field on third-down. One glaring stat that is hurting the team and allowing the opponent to continue drives. Getting off the field on third-down could be the biggest improvement this team needs.

    Offensive Player stat leaders

    Passing 

    Baker Mayfield 116-173 • 1,474 yards • 6 touchdowns • 3 interceptions

    Case Keenum 22-36 • 205 yards • 1 touchdown

    Rushing

    Nick Chubb 90 rushes • 524 yards • 4 touchdowns

    Kareem Hunt 69 rushes • 361 yards • 5 touchdowns

    Receiving 

    David Njoku 284 yards

    Donovan Peoples-Jones 228 yards

    Odell Beckham Jr. 226 yards

    Kareem Hunt 161 yards

    Austin Hooper 143 yards

    Rashard Higgins 141 yards

    Jarvis Landry 117 yards

    Demetric Felton 111 yards

    Anthony Schwartz 102 yards

    Harrison Bryant 84 yards

    Through seven games if anyone would have guessed Njoku is leading the team in receiving, not many people would have believed them. In an important year Njoku is getting it done and making himself some money. The last couple weeks have been quiet, but Browns would be smart to get the tight end more involved.

    Defensive player stat leaders

    Tackles

    Anthony Walker 35 tackles

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 27 tackles

    Myles Garrett 27 tackles

    Ronnie Harrison 24 tackles

    Denzel Ward 24 tackles

    Troy Hill 23 tackles

    John Johnson III 23 tackles

    Greedy Williams 22 tackles

    Malcom Smith 21 tackles

    Malik Jackson 16 tackles

    Jadeveon Clowney 16 tackles

    The rookie Owusu-Koramoah missed the last game and will miss a few more at least. Owusu-Koramoah would have had a chance to be the team’s leading tackler if this is any early indication, especially since he didn’t play a ton the first few weeks.

    Sacks

    Myles Garrett 9.5 sacks

    Jadeveon Clowney 3.5 sacks

    Takk McKinley 1.5 sacks

    Malik McDowell, Ronnie Harrison, Grant Delpit and Joe Jackson 1 sack each.

    This is Myles Garrett and then everyone else. Clowney is having a very good year and benefiting from playing across from the league’s best defensive end. Clowney is helping Garrett some too, you have to game-plan for both.

    Special teams

    Kicking

    Chase McLaughlin 10/11 FGA 4/4 50+

    Cleveland finally found their kicker it looks to be. Even if they go for it on fourth-down often, it looks like the Browns have a kicker that is stable and can stick around.

    Punting

    Jamie Gillan 20 punts 44.4 AVG 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

