A Look at how the Cleveland Browns are Doing to This Point Statistically

A look behind the numbers that led to the Cleveland Browns 4-3 start to the 2021 season.

Cleveland was able to grind out a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos that felt like a must-win game in a sense. Browns did not want to fall below .500 and it would not have been a very good start to a season. To this point, Cleveland has won all of the games that they absolutely should have.

That is an important note here. The Cincinnati Bengals look legit and are off to a better start than anyone expected. This forces the Browns to play some catch-up due to their 3-3 start at one point.

Here is a look at where the Cleveland Browns stand to this point.

Afc north standings

Cincinnati Bengals 5-2

Baltimore Ravens 5-2

Cleveland Browns 4-3

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-3

Offense Team Stats

8th YPG

26th passing YPG

1st rushinG YPG

10th points

Defense Team Stats

2nd Total yards per game

7th passing yards per game

3rd rushing yards per game

15th points allowed per game

28th 3rd down %.

The Browns defense has been fine, but one thing stands out. Cleveland has to find a way to get off the field on third-down. One glaring stat that is hurting the team and allowing the opponent to continue drives. Getting off the field on third-down could be the biggest improvement this team needs.

Offensive Player stat leaders

Passing

Baker Mayfield 116-173 • 1,474 yards • 6 touchdowns • 3 interceptions

Case Keenum 22-36 • 205 yards • 1 touchdown

Rushing

Nick Chubb 90 rushes • 524 yards • 4 touchdowns

Kareem Hunt 69 rushes • 361 yards • 5 touchdowns

Receiving

David Njoku 284 yards

Donovan Peoples-Jones 228 yards

Odell Beckham Jr. 226 yards

Kareem Hunt 161 yards

Austin Hooper 143 yards

Rashard Higgins 141 yards

Jarvis Landry 117 yards

Demetric Felton 111 yards

Anthony Schwartz 102 yards

Harrison Bryant 84 yards

Through seven games if anyone would have guessed Njoku is leading the team in receiving, not many people would have believed them. In an important year Njoku is getting it done and making himself some money. The last couple weeks have been quiet, but Browns would be smart to get the tight end more involved.

Defensive player stat leaders

Tackles

Anthony Walker 35 tackles

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 27 tackles

Myles Garrett 27 tackles

Ronnie Harrison 24 tackles

Denzel Ward 24 tackles

Troy Hill 23 tackles

John Johnson III 23 tackles

Greedy Williams 22 tackles

Malcom Smith 21 tackles

Malik Jackson 16 tackles

Jadeveon Clowney 16 tackles

The rookie Owusu-Koramoah missed the last game and will miss a few more at least. Owusu-Koramoah would have had a chance to be the team’s leading tackler if this is any early indication, especially since he didn’t play a ton the first few weeks.

Sacks

Myles Garrett 9.5 sacks

Jadeveon Clowney 3.5 sacks

Takk McKinley 1.5 sacks

Malik McDowell, Ronnie Harrison, Grant Delpit and Joe Jackson 1 sack each.

This is Myles Garrett and then everyone else. Clowney is having a very good year and benefiting from playing across from the league’s best defensive end. Clowney is helping Garrett some too, you have to game-plan for both.

Special teams

Kicking

Chase McLaughlin 10/11 FGA 4/4 50+

Cleveland finally found their kicker it looks to be. Even if they go for it on fourth-down often, it looks like the Browns have a kicker that is stable and can stick around.

Punting

Jamie Gillan 20 punts 44.4 AVG

