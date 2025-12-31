Five potential Cleveland Browns head coaching candidates to replace Kevin Stefanski

It's Week 18, and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could be approaching the end of his tenure with the franchise.

Stefanski has been with the Browns for five years and has been with them through highs and lows, but a 4-12 start to the season is cause for a potential dismissal.

Here's a look at five potential head coaches the Browns could consider to replace him.

Deion Sanders, University of Colorado head coach

This one isn't exactly a serious one, but it will be one that is at least mentioned a couple of times in rumor mills. Sanders has been adamant that he won't leave Colorado. But with his son, Shedeur, leading the way at quarterback for the Browns, it is definitely an idea that could be pitched to Jimmy Haslam.

Perhaps Deion could get the most out of his son, but the Browns likely need someone with a considerable amount of coaching experience, preferably on the offensive side.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father Deion Sanders on the sidelines. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy

McCarthy last coached in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys. Although things didn't work out for him, he was able to make himself a prime candidate for this upcoming cycle. McCarthy will likely be a candidate for openings with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. But the Browns could also be thrown in on the list, if Stefanski is let go.

Grant Udinski, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator

Udinski comes from a coaching tree that is flourishing in the NFL at the moment. He's the offensive coordinator under Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who was the offensive coordinator previously for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replacing Dave Canales, who is the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Coen and Canales are current head coaches that are in the playoff picture. Getting the next branch from the tree could be the next move for the Browns.

Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator

LaFleur has been in talks to become a head coach for the last couple of seasons, but it has not materialized for him just yet. What LeFleur has been able to do with Matthew Stafford in his age-37 season is pretty impressive, and the work speaks for itself.

LaFleur should be among the top head coaching candidates for any team in need of a head coach, and the Browns might be intrigued.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Brady fits the bill for what teams look for in a new head coach nowadays. He's only 36, has experience in both college and the NFL, and is leading one of the top offenses in the league.

Brady will likely be a head coaching candidate again in this cycle, and the Browns should keep an eye out for him.