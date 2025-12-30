Shedeur Sanders has one more shot at Cleveland Browns starting QB job

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is continuing to make an impact as the starting quarterback for the team.

The fifth-round pick out of Colorado won his second game in six starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Head coach Kevin Stefanski hopes he takes something away from each snap he takes.

"I think the big message for all players and definitely at the quarterback position is to learn from every single play. There are plays where you have to tip the cap to the defense and recognize, you know, they’re in the right coverage or they made a play. There’s other times where you let it rip and you see the right coverage and you’re playing on time," Stefanski said.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders learning with more experience

Sanders will have one more opportunity to start for the Browns in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which is exactly where the season started. At the time, Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback for the Browns, but now he's on the other sideline as the backup for Joe Burrow, who will start in the season finale.

It feels like forever since Flacco was starting for the Browns because of what Sanders has been able to do for the team. This final game will give the Browns an idea as to where he stands going into the 2026 season as the potential starting quarterback again.

"We work very hard in this building on player development at all positions. And for quarterbacks, like we’ve talked about all season long, there’s always going to be ups and downs, and we just have to learn from each one of these opportunities. So, I think yesterday was a great learning opportunity where there’s some really high-level stuff out there," Stefanski said.

"There’s opportunities for a couple of the plays that we can do a little bit differently. But it’s also an effort to go out there and beat a good football team at your place and get a win. And you never want to lose sight of that with quarterbacks young and old. You know, you want to put your team in position to go win the game.”

Sanders and the Browns are facing off against the Bengals to close out the season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium in Cincinatti. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.