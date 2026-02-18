Browns OL Wyatt Teller Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Cleveland Ahead of Free Agency

Browns guard Wyatt Teller has announced on social media that he will not be returning to Cleveland next season.

Since Teller was traded to the Browns in 2019 after playing his rookie year in Buffalo, he has spent every season in Cleveland. Now, he is slated to join another team this offseason. Before Teller officially departs in free agency, he penned a goodbye letter to Browns fans, which his wife Carly posted to social media.

“I wish things were different and this is hard to put into words,” Teller wrote. “When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me. Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever.

“To the most loyal fans in the NFL, I hope y’all know that you have made a mark on my family’s life forever. I proposed to Carly on the 50 yard line at the stadium, bought our first home here, and proudly welcomed both of our babies to the world in Cleveland.

“I’ve made friendships and connections on and off the field that will last far beyond the game of football. Our family is so blessed and grateful for everyone in Northeast Ohio who has supported and loved us these past seven years. While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts. As always … Go Browns! With love and pancakes, Wyatt Teller.”

Thank you, Cleveland.

With love, The Teller family pic.twitter.com/oP49M74BB6 — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) February 18, 2026

Teller is among the longtime Browns players that will be leaving the team as the organization overhauls its offense under new head coach Todd Monken. Earlier this month, tight end David Njoku also announced he will not be returning to the team.

The Browns have a lot of work to do to improve an offense that ranked 31st in passing yards and points per game as well as last in PFF’s pass blocking grades. They will begin those roster improvements by letting veterans such as Teller head to free agency this offseason.

