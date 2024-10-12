3 Bright Spots For Browns In Midst of Brutal Season
It hasn't been all bad for the Cleveland Browns over their first five games of the 2024 NFL season. Okay, maybe it has been mostly bad, but there have actually been some bright spots to provide hope for the future.
What are these bright spots you are referring to, Matthew?
I swear, there are some.
Without further ado, let's examine three Browns players who have actually been pretty impressive in the midst of all of the muck throughout the early stages of the campaign.
Jerome Ford, RB
Let me start by saying this: Jerome Ford is not a featured back, and he probably never will be. However, that does not mean he cannot become a valuable member of a committee backfield.
Through the first five weeks of the season, Ford has rushed for 250 yards and a touchdown, and while that may not sound like much, he has at least been efficient, averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry.
Considering how horrendous Cleveland's offensive line has been, the fact that Ford has been able to post over five yards per attempt is admirable.
On top of that, Ford has already logged 20 catches, displaying his versatility as a do-it-all threat. The Browns certainly need Nick Chubb to get healthy, and if not, they need to add another running back for 2025, but they can work with Ford.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Cleveland's defense has actually taken a bit of a step back this year, but that's due to no fault of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The star linebacker has already racked up 39 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble this season and has registered a terrific 82.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Owusu-Koramoah made his first Pro Bowl last season after racking up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a couple of interceptions, and he appears to be on his way to a similar campaign in 2024.
The Browns extended the 24-year-old before the regular season began, which was a smart move given how well he is trending.
Cleveland may have itself a special player in Owusu-Koramoah.
Ronnie Hickman, S
Juan Thornhill went down with a calf injury in Week 1, forcing the Browns to turn to second-year safety Ronnie Hickman to fill the gap.
Hickman has responded by logging 17 stops and a fumble recovery in five appearances and four starts while earning a respectable 69.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus thus far.
Not bad for an undrafted free agent.
The Ohio State product landed with Cleveland last season and played in 10 games, finishing with 25 tackles, an interception, three passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Hickman may not make any Pro Bowls, but he is a serviceable player who has represented one of the lone pleasant surprises for the ailing Browns in 2024.