3 Cleveland Browns Players Most Likely To Be Traded
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a dreadful start, so like it or not, we may have to prepare to say goodbye to some key players.
It's still early in the season, and the 1-2 Browns have time to turn things around, but if things continue going south, Cleveland may be forced to part company with some big names.
Here are the three most likely Browns players to be traded midseason.
Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore is in the final year of his contract, and based on how the offseason went, Cleveland does not seem all that interested in extending him.
Moore has logged 11 catches for 70 yards thus far in 2024, with his most productive game to date coming in Week 2 when he caught six passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the addition of Jerry Jeudy and the Browns really seeming to like youngsters Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, Moore's role seems likely to be further marginalized.
It doesn't seem very likely that Cleveland will re-sign Moore, so it may want to recoup some value for him now while it still can.
Greg Newsome, CB
Trade speculation surrounded Greg Newsome during the early stages of the offseason, but the Browns opted to hold on to him.
Newsome has one year remaining on his deal at $13.4 million for 2025, but that's a price Cleveland may not be willing to pay due to the presence of Denzel Ward (who the club already extended) and Martin Emerson Jr. (who becomes eligible for a new deal in the offseason) at the position.
The 24-year-old is a good player, but he is a part of a Browns secondary that has actually struggled through the first three weeks (Cleveland ranks 15th in passing defense).
Solid cornerbacks are at a premium in the modern NFL, so the Browns may be able to fetch a pretty penny for him at the deadline.
Amari Cooper, WR
That brings us to the biggest name on the list: Amari Cooper.
Cleveland declined to extend Cooper during the offseason, which signals that the 30-year-old will likely be exiting via free agency next March.
If the Browns continue losing, expect Cooper to generate plenty of interest on the trade market, even though he hasn't exactly looked great in September.
There are tons of teams around the league who could use a receiver of Cooper's caliber, so Cleveland may be able to land some nice draft capital for him.
If the Browns fall completely out of contention by the Nov. 5 trade deadline, it would actually be surprising if Cooper remains on Cleveland's roster.