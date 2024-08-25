3 Stars For Cleveland Browns Versus Seattle Seahawks
In a preseason riddled with poor performances and injuries, the Cleveland Browns can now turn their attention towards the start of the regular season.
Despite losing 37-33 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road in a late night matchup, this was the best preseason performance for the Browns.
Here are three players who deserve recognition as stars of the game.
Tyler Huntley
Huntley saved his best for last in the preseason finale. The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback went 17 of 22 for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
This bodes very well from a Browns perspective for a few reasons. If the organization decides to keep him on the roster, then this is proof that Huntley still has the skills to be a quality backup and provide valuable depth. An even more likely scenario is that Huntley could have just increased his trade value.
If the Browns do decide to proceed with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the thought would likely be that Cleveland will hope to get something in return for Huntley instead of just releasing him.
Michael Woods II
Woods finds himself among a group of wide receivers battling for the final roster spots in the room. He made a strong case for himself on the night with five receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore are the obvious locks as the top three wide receivers. After that, Cedric Tillman is likely safe and despite being out injured for a bit, Kevin Stefanski stated that David Bell was having a strong training camp and preseason.
Assuming that the organization keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster, Jamari Thrash and Woods are likely the two going head to head for the final spot. Although Thrash likely has the advantage as a rookie with several strong performances in a row, perhaps Woods just opened up room for another conversation.
Could you keep seven receivers and go with two tight ends on the 53-man roster?
Mohamoud Diabate
Diabate shined last year in the preseason as a rookie. Now in his second year, the linebacker continues to impress.
On Saturday night, Diabate tallied three tackles and one sack against the Seahawks.
He should be an asset on special teams in kick coverage this year, but could also be the fifth or sixth linebacker on the roster.