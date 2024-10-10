3 Surprising Potential Cleveland Browns Trade Candidates
For all intents and purposes, the Cleveland Browns are cooked. They are just 1-4 entering Week 6, and that record is basically a death sentence as far as the playoffs are concerned.
Yes, 1-4 teams have made the playoffs before, but it's rare, and the Browns have shown zero signs of turning things around.
As a result, Cleveland may move some pieces ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and while names like Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome and Elijah Moore have already surfaced in speculation, some other surprising Browns players could end up available.
Keep in mind: I am not saying Cleveland will trade these players. However, there are reasons why these guys could be dealt.
Here are three surprising Browns players that could potentially be traded before Nov. 5.
Joel Bitonio, G
Joel Bitonio is Cleveland's best offensive lineman since Joe Thomas and has been one of the best guards in the NFL for the better part of the last decade.
The 32-year-old has made six straight trips to the Pro Bowl while earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections in the process, so his resume speaks for itself.
But is Bitonio's time with the Browns running out?
Bitonio is under contract through the end of next season, but given his age and the direction Cleveland may end up heading, he may ultimately bolt via free agency.
For that reason, it may behoove the Browns to trade the San Pedro, Ca. native now in order to recoup considerable value for him before potentially losing him for nothing in March 2026.
Grant Delpit, S
Yes, I know Cleveland just signed Grant Delpit to an extension last December, but with the safety position becoming so marginalized in the NFL, he is expendable.
Delpit is good; not elite. He currently owns a rather pedestrian 62 overall grade from Pro Football Focus through the first five games of 2024, and while he is just 26 years old, it doesn't appear he is going to get much better than his current level of performance.
Will the Browns actually put Delpit on the block? Probably not, but if a safety-needy team comes along and offers some impressive draft capital for him, Cleveland may pull the trigger.
If the Browns are planning on rebuilding, clearing as much money as possible is vital.
David Njoku, TE
Last year, David Njoku finally appeared to put it all together, hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns.
Most importantly, he finally stayed healthy, playing in 16 games.
That hasn't been the case in 2024, as Njoku has already missed three contests and has logged a grand total of five catches in two games.
The 28-year-old has been maddeningly inconsistent since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2017, and with Njoku having just one year left on his deal after this season, it may be time for the Browns to consider moving him.
Would any team surrender a Day 2 pick for Njoku? Perhaps not a second-rounder, but maybe a club could entice Cleveland with a third-round selection.