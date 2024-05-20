This Browns Position Group Is Considered Top In The NFL According To Major Outlet
The Browns boasted the No. 1 defense in football in 2023. They're hoping one particular section of that defense allows them to retain that title in 2024.
With free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, football analytics site Pro Football Focus ranked the strongest and weakest positions groups across the NFL. For the Browns, PFF listed their defensive line as the strongest in football after re-bolstering the unit this offseason.
The explanation read:
"A unit led by the NFL's best defensive player in Myles Garrett, the Browns' defensive line terrorized opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines in 2023. They brought back the productive pieces of the
group, added pass-rush specialist Quinton Jefferson (73.2 pass-rush grade in 2023) and selected Michael Hall Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While the group was inconsistent against the run, no team was better at rushing the quarterback in 2023."
PFF neglected to mention the return of free agent DTs Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst, who re-upped with Cleveland this offseason. The team also re-signed veteran DE Za'Darius Smith as well, to play opposite of Garrett. Space-eating DT Dalvin Tomlinson is also back for year two a four-year deal.
Dominant and deep defensive lines are basically a staple of Jim Schwartz led defenses. There are certainly lofty expectations on the Browns unit to replicate their successes of last season with many familiar faces and a few new ones manning the trenches on defense.
----------------------------
