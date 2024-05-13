4 Burning Browns Questions, Including: Why Did They Sign a 5th Quarterback?
Another phase of the offseason program is in the books as Browns rookie minicamp came and went this weekend. There was plenty to take in from speaking to plenty of the prospects for the first time, to watching them practice for the first time.
That paves the way for an exciting week where the Browns schedule is slated to drop on Wednesday and OTA's are just around the corner. Let's answer 4 Burning Browns questions:
What were your biggest takeaways from rookie minicamp?
Couple different things I had my eyes on over the weekend. First, it was cool to watch Andy Dickerson work with the lineman for the first time. As advertised he is high energy and was very hands on with his players. One of those players, of course, was Zak Zinter, who talked about his first couple days of practice since breaking his leg back in November. He admitted to being sore but he was very active out there and looked in good shape despite spending most of his pre-draft process rehabbing.
Jamari Thrash was also fun to watch. He flashed his speed and precise route running a number of times and looked fluid. Also with the new kickoff rule, expect the Browns to try a bunch of different players out as returners, Thrash included.
Staying on the offensive side of the ball it was interesting to see how actively involved new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was with camp QB Jacob Sirmon and the offensive guys. Even with a limited number of players practicing during rookie minicamp, you can see his influence on the offense both with his one-on-one work with Sirmon and in the different sets the wide receivers and tight ends were practicing. That will continue to take shape this spring and summer.
Off the field, I think fans are going to love sixth-round pick Nathanial "Bookie" Watson. He has some personality to him. Seventh rounder Jowon Briggs will be a fun name to follow throughout camp too. He's got a really unique story with three kids he's trying to support by chasing his NFL dream.
The Browns signed QB Jacob Sirmon at the conclusion of rookie minicamp. What does a 5th QB being added to the room mean for the status of that group as a whole?
Maybe the most I'd read into is that the Browns want options there right now while both Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson continue rehabbing from their respective injuries. If there should be any setbacks with their recoveries the Browns now have a number of options to turn to to get through the spring and perhaps even training camp.
Along those lines, it also doesn't hurt to have more training camp bodies at any position, but especially that one. Getting and keeping Watson healthy is maybe the most important storyline of Cleveland's season.
For Sirmon specifically, he seemed to take well to Dorsey's instruction during rookie minicamp. I don't think he makes the 53-man roster or anything but perhaps he becomes a practice squad player for them.
Mike Hall Jr. bounced around the defensive line in college, will that be the case with the Browns in the NFL?
Hall actually talked about that over the weekend at rookie minicamp. While I think his versatility helped him during the pre-draft process, all indications are he'll be molded into a three-technique in Cleveland. Considering that general manager Andrew Berry called him the "quintessential three-technique" for Jim Schwartz defense on draft night, I think that gives a pretty clear indication of what they want to do with him. Berry also talked about rushing the passer from inside being a priority and we know that's what Hall thrives at.
Any predictions for the Browns schedule?
I know the big thing everyone always wants to know is prime time games, so I'll start there I guess. Three feels like the right number, especially with the schedule the Browns play this year. You can always count on one division matchup to end up in prime time, I'll say one with Pittsburgh again this year.
With the reigning champion Chiefs coming to Cleveland, and the added storyline of "Travis Kelce potentially bringing Taylor Swift to his hometown for the first time," I think there's a chance for that to end up in prime time as well. Beyond that, I think matchups with the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Dolphins and Chargers could all make for interesting prime time matchups.
I'll also throw out a Pittsburgh home opener in Week 1 for Cleveland. Bengals were last year. We know the Ravens are playing Kansas City on opening night. There ya go.