4 Cleveland Browns Players Who Should Not be Back in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are going to be faced with many difficult decisions heading into the NFL offseason, and chief among them will be how to handle defensive end Myles Garrett.
But Garrett won't be the only sticking point for the Browns after 2024 concludes.
Due to Cleveland's miserable financial situation, it may have to make some rather tough choices on other key players, whether that means trading them or cutting them loose.
On that subject, here are four players who shouldn't be back with the Browns in 2025.
David Njoku, TE
It appeared as if David Njoku had finally come into his own last season, as he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
However, Njoku's spike in production may have been more due to his strange connection with Joe Flacco more than anything else.
The former first-round pick has plummeted back to earth in 2024, as he has logged 64 catches for 505 yards and five scores. That's good for a meager average of 7.9 yards per grab.
Injury issues have also cropped up for Njoku once again this year.
The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his deal and would probably garner some decent interest on the trade market. It may be time for the Browns to move on.
Greg Newsome II, CB
Greg Newsome II was the subject of trade speculation last offseason, so it's only natural that those discussions will resurface in March.
The 24-year-old is in his fourth NFL campaign and was not all that good in 2024, registering a 52.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus before hitting injured reserve after 13 games.
Newsome's contract expires after 2025, and with Cleveland already having Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. at cornerback, it may decide that Newsome is expendable.
Of course, the Browns' decision with Newsome may ultimately depend on whether or not they trade Ward, which actually may be a possibility.
Joel Bitonio, G
The longest-tenure Cleveland player, Joel Bitonio has been an absolute stalwart along the Browns' offensive line since 2014.
However, the 33-year-old has shown clear signs of decline this season, and with only one year remaining on his deal, he is definitely a trade or cut candidate.
Bitonio has made six straight Pro Bowl appearances, but Cleveland needs to get younger, and by the time the Browns are ready to contend again, Bitonio will likely be cooked.
The University of Nevada product would definitely have a rather long list of potential suitors should Cleveland decide to part ways with him.
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Dalvin Tomlinson is a solid player and is actually under contract for a couple of more years, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that he isn't a significant part of the Browns' future.
If Cleveland were a legitimate playoff team, then it would make sense to keep Tomlinson around, but at this point, the Browns would be better off rehoming him and opening up more playing time for young defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.
Tomlinson would surely draw some interest on the trade market, but like Bitonio, he is also a very obvious cut candidate.