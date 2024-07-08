4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Is Nick Chubb A Top 5 Running Back?
The Browns will open up training camp at the Greenbrier in less than three weeks now as football season is just around the corner. As the summer rolls on there are more questions to answer about the state of the team.
Here are this week's 4 Burning Browns Questions:
1) Is Nick Chubb still a top 5 running back in football?
It's hard to envision a world where Chubb isn't considered one of the best running backs in football. Unfortunately that may be the case as he returns from that gruesome knee injury. Generally speaking though, I'm not one to bet against him. That latest video of him working out down in Georgia was pretty impressive and he remains on a mission to prove people wrong.
There are definitely some unknowns with Chubb entering next season. I'd say, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson are probably the top three guys right now. Personally, I'd probably put Breece Hall next – he bounced back from a torn ACL to put up the fourth most yards from scrimmage in 2023. From there I think some variation of Chubb, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley all come into play. So to answer the question, yes, he can still be a top five running back in football.
2) Can David Njoku build upon his Pro Bowl season with Deshaun Watson back under center?
This is one of the biggest questions facing the Browns this year. Ken Dorsey pretty heavily relied on 12 personnel (two tight end formations) in Buffalo last season at a clip of 19%. However, it came with varying results from Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. It's safe to assume Dorsey will try to feature Njoku quite a bit in this new offense, to what effectiveness remains to be seen.
More than anything though, Njoku produced his best numbers last season when veteran QB Joe Flacco was throwing him the football. In fact, Njoku caught 20 of 26 targets for 176 yards and just one touchdown in the five full games he played with Watson. In the six games he played with Flacco, Njoku caught 36 of 54 targets, for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Three of Njoku's top four career performances in terms of receiving yards also came with Flacco throwing him the football as well.
It's impossible to ignore that Njoku was better with another QB. The pressures on Watson to make sure he's getting one of his best weapons more involved.
3) Which rookies do you think have a chance to make the biggest impact in 2024?
Great question and one that gets me excited for the start of training camp later this month. Mike Hall is an obvious one. As the team's top draft pick of the class he's going to get a good amount of playing time rotating on Jim Schwartz defensive line. In order for Zak Zinter to see a lot of action the Browns are going to have to have another injury plagued season, which hopefully isn't going to happen.
Another one to watch is linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson. I'm already envisioning he carves out a nice role for himself on special teams. Meanwhile, being part of one of the team's thinnest position groups, you never know when his number might get called to play on defense either. I'll be paying close attention to Watson during training camp and the preseason. Also, follow along with WR Jamari Thrash as part of Cleveland's new kick return unit.
4) What veteran players are entering training camp on the roster bubble?
It's a good question because with much of the Browns roster settled ahead of time, training camp and the preseason will serve as a battle for spots 41-53. That's where important questions like whether or not they'll keep three QBs, how many defensive tackles, etc. come into play.
Along those lines, I think Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a bubble player heading into camp, simply given the presence of former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley. The wide receiver room is another place to keep an eye on as 2022 third-round pick David Bell could find himself on the outside looking in.
Also, the defensive line has a surplus of players right now. That's a good thing but Cleveland can't possibly keep everyone. Generally only four defensive lineman make the initial 53, which is going to make things interesting for guys like Maurice Hurst and Siaki Ika.