Cleveland Browns Reunite With Valuable Depth at Tight End

The Cleveland Browns entered free agency with a few important questions to answer and have done well addressing their top priorities.

One of their biggest needs was to address the offense as a whole, especially after hiring Todd Monken, an offensive mind expected to help steer the Browns in the right direction moving forward.

Following the hiring of Monken and his staff, the Browns knew they needed to add talented offensive players to give them the best chance to win in 2026, beginning with a few important offensive line additions.

Outside of that, the Browns have yet to add many impact players beyond a few depth pieces, with their most recent depth addition rejoining the team after spending his first two seasons in Cleveland.

On Monday, the Browns agreed to re-sign tight end Blake Whiteheart, presumably solidifying their tight end group for this season. Whiteheart was originally non-tendered as a restricted free agent, but he now returns to the team on an affordable deal.

The Browns have re-signed TE Blake Whiteheart, the team announced.



Whiteheart was not tendered as a restricted free agent but agrees to a new deal to return to Cleveland. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 23, 2026

Who Is Blake Whiteheart?

Whiteheart remains a young player, entering his third season with Cleveland. Signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023, he was picked up by the Browns in 2024 as their third-string tight end.

Through 11 games in 2024, Whiteheart had six catches for 51 yards and hauled in his first career receiving touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

His minimal usage doesn’t reflect his skills, however—he’s proven viable in the run and play-action game. Whiteheart is known for his blocking in both the run and passing game, and his versatility and athleticism have kept him in the tight end room.

Whiteheart didn’t make as much impact in 2025 as the year prior, catching just two passes for four yards while fumbling once.

What Will His Role With The Browns Be In 2026?

Whiteheart’s role in 2026 will likely mirror his time in Cleveland so far: minimal stats but a solid contribution in run and pass blocking.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Whiteheart’s size and athleticism make him a natural blocker. With the Browns’ recent signing of free agent tight end Jack Stoll—a strong blocker as well—Whiteheart will likely see action in heavy offensive packages, short-yardage, and goal-line situations.

Without a larger sample size of Whiteheart in the passing game beyond blocking, it’s hard to predict how Todd Monken and his staff will use him. His presence, however, gives Cleveland a comfortable, full tight end room heading into training camp.

Cleveland could use a draft pick on Georgia standout tight end Oscar Delp in April’s NFL Draft. In a recent interview, Delp said he loves the idea of being drafted by the Browns to rejoin his former offensive coordinator, now head coach Todd Monken.

Whether the Browns roll with a four-man tight end room this season or must make a tough call on Whiteheart, it’s a storyline worth watching as summer nears.