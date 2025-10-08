Baker Mayfield winning MVP would be the ultimate insult to Browns fans
Cleveland Browns fans appear to be in for yet another long season, both in general and at the quarterback position. The same cannot be said for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. They actually have a long-term answer at quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Does that exact situation sound familiar?
The arguments have been had since 2022 on this matter and people have chosen their side. There are those who believe Mayfield should have been retained, and others who believe it was right to move on and that he needed to struggle for a bit to reach this current point. He didn't exactly inspire much confidence in 2022 aside from one game-winning drive with the Los Angeles Rams. But that moment showed there was still some No. 1 overall ability left in him.
Fast forward to today and he has led the Buccaneers to playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. In 2025? He is already 4-1 and is routinely found in the top-five of NFL MVP betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has him third in the NFL with +950 odds, while DraftKings Sportsbook also has him third, but at +800 odds.
His latest performance was his best yet, as he finished 29/33 for 379 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 38-35 win on the road over the Seattle Seahawks.
To be fair, it would be revisionist history to say that things with Mayfield were all rosy and fine following the 2021 season. The Browns finished a disappointing 8-9 in a year where Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury attempting to make a tackle in Week 2. However, fans should not forget the Browns might have made the postseason if not for so many COVID-related absences.
The story throughout the 2021 season was Mayfield playing through an injury instead of sitting out and opting for surgery. The results ended up tanking any potential future in Cleveland, leading to the team going all-in for Deshaun Watson.
Yes, Mayfield was clearly part of the problem. But this also reflects on the coaches, front office, and organization as a whole. They had an elite talent in the building and were unable to develop him properly in order to be the long-term answer. They also allowed him to play while injured and acted like they had no say in the matter.
Fans don't care about all the details. They just care about winning. And Mayfield is doing plenty of winning in Tampa while the Browns can't stop losing and can't seem to score more than 17 points in a game. While Buccaneers fans are talking about their Super Bowl chances, Browns fans are arguing about a Joe Flacco trade in the year 2025.
The Browns had an MVP-level talent in the building and essentially forced him out. That is what fans will ultimately remember in the future if Mayfield keeps up his current pace for years to come.