How the Joe Flacco trade could backfire on the Cleveland Browns
It’s hard to imagine a world where trading a 40 year-old quarterback heading for retirement could backfire on any team.
But when it comes to the Cleveland Browns, expect the unexpected.
Flacco was traded on Tuesday afternoon because the Cincinnati Bengals desperately needed a quarterback while Joe Burrow rehabs from a turf toe injury that will keep him sidelined until December.
The Browns benched Flacco in favor of third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as the veteran’s eight interceptions in four games was just too much for head coach Kevin Stefanski to stomach.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry has received impressive grades for this trade, as getting a fifth-round draft pick for a player that your organization just benched is unheard of. Despite this, Flacco playing well for the Bengals could expose some red flags with the Browns who quickly traded away their team captain and starting quarterback.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals are expecting Flacco to make his Cincinnati debut against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Browns beat the Packers in Week 3, but the victory was in spite of Flacco, not because of him.
Flacco enters an environment in Cincinnati that is a bit more favorable than what he had to work with in Cleveland. While this is still the same Bengals offensive line that got Burrow injured again, they have made strides in recent years to protect the passer.
More importantly, Flacco will be throwing the football to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire NFL. This offseason, the Bengals were able to sort things out with Trey Hendrickson, bringing back one of the best edge rushers in football in order to compete for the NFL Playoffs.
It’s widely accepted that Stefanski is a better coach than Cincinnati's Zac Taylor. Flacco looked every bit of 40 years old during his four starts with the Browns. The offense struggled to move the football, and the Browns are yet to score 20 points in a game this season.
If Flacco finds success in Taylor’s offense, the target will move to Stefanski. The Browns are 4-18 over the last two seasons combined, and it feels like Cleveland’s entire coaching staff is desperate to string together a few victories.
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has turned himself into an MVP candidate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s been enough salt in the wound for Browns fans, even though the team maintains that they made the right decision to move on.
Flacco playing sound football in a division rival’s offense would magnify the issues with Cleveland’s offensive approach. While the Browns will be grateful for the bonus fifth-round draft pick, it might not be worth the headache if Flacco turns back the clock one final time.