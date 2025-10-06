Surprise Cleveland Browns receiver has disappointed to start 2025 season
The Cleveland Browns are 1-4, and not much has gone according to plan for the team offensively. More surprisingly, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had a rough first five games to start the 2025 NFL season.
The numbers don’t lie.
Through these five games, Jeudy has 15 catches for 197 yards and zero touchdowns to his name.
While the Browns offense has been very bad as a whole, Jeudy is a reason why the offense is struggling.
Jeudy may lead the Browns in receiving yards, which isn’t an impressive feat, but he is top five in the NFL in dropped passes
Browns fans have grown more frustrated with his bad start.
Jeudy even acknowledged after the Browns’ 34–10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4 that he needs to “make those plays.”
Jeudy saw just one target in the second half, signaling that the coaching staff may be losing some confidence in him.
Through five games, Jeudy looks nothing like the wide receiver we saw in 2024.
Last season, Jeudy had 90 receptions (career-high), 1,229 receiving yards (career-high), 4 touchdowns, and was selected to his first Pro-Bowl.
In a week 13 game last season where Jeudy returned to Denver in a revenge game, he recorded 9 catches for 235 yards and 70-yard touchdown.
This stat line broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a player against their former team, a record previously held by Terrell Owens.
Of course there is time to turn this disappointing start into an impactful season for Jerry Jeudy, and they need him to do that.
Having a passer rating that low when targeting your “No. 1 wide receiver” is just something that can’t happen.
In a season where the Browns are searching for their answer at QB, Cleveland needs a reliable go-to weapon on the outside. So far, Jeudy has not been that guy.
Browns tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr, who each caughta touchdown in Sunday's game, will have to continue their production and some, due to Jeudy’s struggles.
You hope that this rough stretch is just that: a stretch. Because if Jerry Jeudy can rediscover his 2024 version, the Browns’ offense could start to find their footing, which is what they have been looking for since the 2023 season.
Fans know what he’s capable of and they saw it last season when he looked like a legitimate WR1. Now, they’re waiting for that spark to return. The Browns need it, the locker room needs it, and honestly, Jeudy probably needs it the most.