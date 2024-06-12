Browns' Defense Getting Stronger In The Red Zone
The defense of the Cleveland Browns received a ton of praise last season and that positive outlook directed towards that side of the football has continued this offseason.
Despite being extremely talented and performing at an elite level, specifically at home, the Browns have room to improve in the red zone. That has been something that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz discussed recently.
When looking back at last season, the Browns gave up 20 passing touchdowns in the red zone. This mark matched the Los Angeles Chargers. Only the Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles conceded more.
In addition to giving up more passing touchdowns in the red zone than most of the league, the Browns forced zero fumbles when backed up against their own end zone. Only seven teams lacked a single forced fumble in the red zone.
On a more positive note, Cleveland fell closer to the middle of the league in rushing touchdowns conceded at 15 and also forced eight interceptions in the red zone. That mark of eight tied the Texans and Jets for best in the league.
During day one of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the Browns' defense appeared to have a great deal of success in 7-on-7 drills versus the Browns' offense. A series of clips from Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan showed that the defense clearly won this round of battle in the red zone.
This was likely a very welcome sight for Schwartz, yet we need to put some context on this. Neither Amari Cooper or Jerry Jeudy were out there as targets for Deshaun Watson. This was also Watson's first time throwing in 7-on-7 drills to our knowledge. Reportedly, he had only been throwing in drills without the defense actively working against his receivers.
Nonetheless, this defense will take the win and look to build on Tuesday's performance. A second year in Schwartz's scheme, along with a plethora of talent on defense is grounds for improvement in this area. If the defense can consistently shut down the offense in the red zone this summer, then that should carry into the regular season.