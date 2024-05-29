Browns' Rookie Mike Hall Jr. Continues To Achieve His Dreams
As the Cleveland Browns continue their video series "Unleashed" on YouTube, fans will now have an opportunity to learn more about second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. The episode titled "Homegrown" was released on Wednesday and provides an inside look at Hall's first month as a member of the Browns, while also showcasing his journey to the NFL.
During the pre-draft process, the former Streetsboro Rocket and Ohio State Buckeye was heavily linked to the Browns. Once the draft arrived, Hall and his agent felt like he was headed somewhere else.
"Talking to my agent, we were thinking we were going to Houston at first. Once they got their pick in, after that I just started to get real nervous cause I'm like 'Cleveland is coming up next' and we had Cleveland in mind and we (were) like 'It's about to go down.'"
After being selected by the Cleveland Browns with pick 54 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Hall gets the opportunity to remain in Ohio to play football. This is an opportunity that the Northeast Ohio product says he is excited about.
"I'm very excited to be local. You know, be welcomed back home," remarked Hall. "That's just a dream to come back to the city. I feel like that's the best thing ever."
Hall was most certainly not the only one thrilled about becoming a member of the Cleveland Browns and coming back to Cleveland. Browns' defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was expressive in his approval of the selection of Hall. Following the selection, Cesaire was shown clapping his hands with a big smile on his face while leaving the draft room in Berea.
"So obviously we had targeted a few guys but obviously Mike was the number one guy," said Cesaire. "I knew that there were some teams that were looking for a penetrating three-technique. I was just kind of fingers crossed, hoping that he would fall to us. So, when I got that call 'Hey come in. We got our guy.' Man, it was a great feeling."
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz even chimed in about the addition of Hall to this roster being good for the fans.
"It's good for our fans to have a homegrown guy," Schwartz stated. "Not just from high school, but also from OSU because Cleveland is an Ohio State town."
In the second half of the episode, Hall went back to Streetsboro High School to see his former coaches, teachers and talked to the football team. In addition to a walk back through his high school days, he was able to show off some of his Ohio State gear at his mom's house.
Hall's dream of playing for Ohio State came true and his dream of playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns has come true as well. It seems that when Hall strives for a goal, he often achieves it.
Mike Hall Jr. is on the fast track to becoming a fan favorite in Cleveland. Even though this episode adds entertainment value during the offseason, Hall and his teammates currently have their focus directed towards the upcoming season. The second round of OTAs is underway in Berea, with the third and final round of OTAs taking place next week.
Hall has an opportunity to make an impact in his rookie season. A strong showing during the offseason programs could result in immediate reps at defensive tackle this season.