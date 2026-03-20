Cleveland Browns Hosting Another First-Round WR for Top 30 Pre-Draft Visit

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for another wide receiver ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

With little proven depth behind veteran receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, the assumption is that the Browns will use one of their first-round picks on a wide receiver prospect, with a few names circulating over the last few weeks.

One of those names tied to the Browns recently is Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, who is currently set to visit Cleveland on Friday as part of their top 30 pre-draft interviews.

Washington WR Denzel Boston will take one of his 12 scheduled pre-draft 30 visits with the Browns today. The #27 player on my top 50 big board.



The Browns own picks 6 and 24 and their top two needs entering the draft are WR and LT. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2026

Boston, a 6-foot-4 physical receiver with game-breaking catch ability, would certainly fill that need for Cleveland and give either quarterback Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders a new offensive weapon at their disposal.

The 2026 NFL Draft is nearly a month away, and with Boston visiting Cleveland on Friday, here’s why Denzel Boston could be a viable receiver option for the Browns to select in the first round.

What Makes Denzel Boston An Intriguing Prospect

Boston took the college football world by storm over the last two seasons after not seeing much action in his first two years at Washington. He spent all four years with the Huskies, where he saw the bulk of his success in his junior and senior seasons.

In his last two seasons, Boston tallied an impressive 125 receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 total touchdowns. His first two seasons weren’t notable, but his rise to a true No. 1 receiver option makes him a popular draft candidate.

His large frame and reliable hands were a key factor in his success, and combined with his contested catch ability, he's exactly the type of player the Browns could use opposite Jerry Jeudy.

Not only would his ability as a receiver complement Cleveland’s physical offense, but he could also be used to block on the outside or in the run game to give standout running back Quinshon Judkins a lead blocker on his outside zone runs.

A large part of Boston’s presence on the field is his appeal as a deep threat, whether that be on fade balls or any red zone targets. His smooth route running skills slot him higher than most receivers in this year's draft class.

Why Boston Would Fit With The Browns

The Browns' top receiving options heading into the 2026 NFL Draft are Jerry Jeudy and standout tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Beyond them, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, and Malachi Corley show promise, but adding a young, tall receiver like Denzel Boston would significantly boost the wide receiver room.

Boston’s press release allows him to beat his defender at a high rate, which would pair well for any quarterback Cleveland rolls out. Moving the chains on long third downs is important for the Browns to put points on the board, especially in new head coach Todd Monken’s offensive system, one that will score points if executed correctly.

The only question mark for Boston right now is his speed, as scouts have raised concerns about his initial burst off the line of scrimmage. While his size aids his route success, skipping the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine drew notable attention from evaluators.

There’s no doubt that Boston would bring a physical presence to the Browns, one they’ve arguably lacked at receiver since the Josh Gordon era. Cleveland’s offense will need all the help it can get, and Boston may fill that need.

Cleveland could address their need for an offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall pick before targeting a receiver later in the draft, as other prospects might be selected ahead of Boston. The Browns could also look to target a receiver in free agency prior to the draft.

If Cleveland can secure a top offensive lineman as well as a legit starting wide receiver, that would be considered a successful start to Cleveland’s draft under general manager Andrew Berry.