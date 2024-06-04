Browns' Wide Receiver Elijah Moore "Evolving" In New Offensive Attack
Year number three for Elijah Moore was one to remember. The former Ole Miss Rebel made his first impression as a Cleveland Brown and for him, it was a year filled with personal bests. For outsiders looking in, there is still so much more left to prove.
Moore finished the 2023 campaign with career bests in catches with 59 and yards with 640. He found pay-dirt twice on the season, which rounded out what finished as just a solid year for the 24-year-old.
If there was anyone who was tailor-made for this new air raid system, it is Moore. A guy like Elijah Moore is exactly what offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey dreams about when he is building this offense. Of course, you need vertical threats on the outside, but route technicians on the inside are few and far between. This Cleveland Browns team has one with Moore.
Moore felt a little out of place last season, even when Joe Flacco got to town and Cleveland was ripping the ball all over the field. It is hard to establish any type of rhythm when you have four different quarterbacks throwing to you throughout the year, a run-first offense and Amari Cooper standing to your outside.
Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Moore during the Browns' annual golf outing and he said, "Evolving is a great word. I think he's getting better as a player. We're lining him up in different spots... There is some newness that I would say we are excited about for Elijah."
Pretty strong words coming from the head coach and the guy who is more than likely going to be in charge of calling the plays next year. If Elijah can continue to improve, this receiving corps of Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Moore are going to be a force to be reckoned with.