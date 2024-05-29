Can Browns' Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Repeat His Incredible 2023 Season?
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became a leader on the Browns' defense in 2023. In a year that had so much turmoil and so much change thanks to injury, one guy was a constant every week, JOK.
Owusu-Koramoah was in his third season out of Notre Dame and was off to a great start to his career. He was the "Robin" to Anthony Walker Jr. and followed behind the wily veteran as he learned to become an NFL Player.
Last year Owusu-Koramoah was thrust into the leading role after Walker Jr.'s second-consecutive season ended with injury. JOK took full advantage of his opportunity. Owusu-Koramoah is the perfect modern-day linebacker. He has a rare mix of incredible speed and explosiveness that he matches up with being elite in the mental aspect of the game.
In 2023, the mind and body were in sync and JOK registered a season where he was the only player in the league to have more than 95 tackles and over 20 tackles for loss.
There is no reason that he can't repeat his historic season in 2024.
Owusu-Koramoah enters the 2024 season in his fourth year and on the doorstep of his prime. He has become a favorite of social media film junkie Brian Baldinger, who featured JOK on an NFL Network segment, highlighting two plays for the Browns game against the Jets that show his skill, smarts and versatility.
The first clip shows him being outmatched by two New York blockers with Garrett Wilson trying to turn the corner. That is a tough situation to make a tackle. JOK was able to split the block and wrestle the elusive wide receiver to the ground.
The second clip shows the linebacker diagnosing a screen and not hesitating for even one step. He exploded to the receiver and blew up the play before it even got started.
Browns fans saw his potential grow throughout the 2023 season. In 2024, he has the chance to enter the conversation as one of the best linebackers in all of the NFL.